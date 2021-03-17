Velocity Clinical Research acquires two new sites, signaling commitment to diversifying patient recruitment

Acquisition of Downtown Women's Health Facility comes amid women's history month

Velocity moves into renal and hepatic research with Riverside Clinical Research acquisition

DURHAM, North Carolina, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading US integrated site company, Velocity Clinical Research, today announces the acquisition of Downtown Women's Health Care (DWHC), CO and Riverside Clinical Research, FL to its North American site portfolio, bringing the total to 16. The acquisitions come amid Women's History Month as Velocity seeks to increase volunteer recruitment from minority communities and expand into renal and hepatic research.

DWHC is a successfully established business, specializing in Women's Health studies primarily endometriosis, birth control and hot flash research. Based in Denver, this is also a critical market for recruiting volunteers from the Hispanic community. The acquisition of Riverside Clinical Research enables Velocity to work with the clinic's database of 35,000 patients for renal and hepatic studies.

Dr G. Paul Evans, Chief Executive and President of Velocity Clinical Research, said: "These new sites not only allow us to expand into renal and hepatic studies, which is a crucial part of the clinical research ecosystem, but also new geographic regions. One thing the race to find a COVID vaccine has taught us is that the diversity genie cannot be put back in the bottle.

"We're committed to recruiting a diverse set of volunteers to the trials we conduct. Putting sites near minority populations is one way to encourage more people from these communities to take part in clinical research."

DWHC started performing clinical trials in 1988 and has a strong pipeline of women's health studies. The FDA's Office of Women's Health reports that Women's Health issues and physiological differences for conditions that affect both men and women have been routinely underrepresented or ignored in clinical studies. Velocity Clinical is committed to being a leader in expanding outreach in this area of research.

Arthur Waldbaum, MD, at DWHC, said, "I have dedicated my career to Women's Health and with the addition of Velocity's resources we can continue to serve the Denver community and increase our contribution to Women's Health research."

Riverside Clinical Research is a multi-therapeutic site. Riverside conducts phase I-IV trials in a site that includes a 24-bed inpatient unit. The clinic has access to over 35,000 potential volunteers via relationships with local health care providers. Velocity plans to expand the current therapeutic base for the site in line with previous acquisitions.

Trish Hardee, CEO, Riverside Clinical Research said: "We are excited to join Velocity Clinical. The company shares our goal to provide first-class care and a positive, comfortable experience to our volunteers as we conduct research for the next generation of health care solutions."

The acquisitions come after Velocity Clinical Research recently announced it had recruited over 10,000 patients to COVID vaccine trials since July 2020. It is the only site company to be included in all Operation Warp Speed trials, plus Pfizer.

Dr G. Paul Evans added, "Velocity's integrated site model allows us to scale the company whilst remaining agile, consequently driving more business. We now have 16 sites in our portfolio, having only launched the company three years ago. Most site businesses struggle to scale beyond 10 to 12 sites, meaning Velocity already has a competitive edge over many in the field."

Notes to editors

Velocity Clinical Research owns 16 sites across 11 US states. A full list is on its website .

. People wanting to volunteer for a COVID vaccine trial can do so here .

About Velocity Clinical Research

Velocity Clinical Research, headquartered in Durham, N.C, is a leading integrated site organization for clinical trials, offering dedicated site capabilities to help biopharmaceutical and contract research organization customers find the right patients for their studies. The company has 16 sites across the United States.

We place the care of the patient at the heart of everything they do. With over 35 years of experience running sites and more than 4500 studies completed, Velocity has refined its patient recruitment strategies while maintaining a focus on delivering timely and reliable data quality. For more information visit our website at https://velocityclinical.com.

Downtown Women's Health Center

DWHC has over 30 years of experience in clinical research under the guidance of Arthur Waldbaum, MD. Dr. Waldbaum is Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and has conducted nearly 200 clinical trials in Women's Health, with extensive experience in endometriosis, birth control and hot flash studies.

Riverside Clinical Research

Riverside Clinical Research, located on Florida's northeast coast, focuses on renal and hepatic research in addition to a wide variety of general medicine indications. Founded in 2010 by Trish and Bruce Hardee, who have a combined experience of nearly 50 years in clinical research, Riverside strengthens Velocity's Florida presence in conjunction with its Hallandale Beach site on the southeast coast.

SOURCE Velocity Clinical Research

Related Links

https://velocityclinical.com

