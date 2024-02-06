Velocity CLO Justin Carlson Appointed President of the Hispanic National Bar Foundation

News provided by

Velocity Solutions, LLC

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic National Bar Foundation (HNBF) has appointed Velocity Solutions' Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Justin Carlson as its President effective November 1, 2023.

The Hispanic National Bar Foundation's mission is to help Hispanics achieve their potential through access to higher education and increase diversity in the legal profession. The foundation seeks to create a culture in the Hispanic community where higher education is the expectation rather than the exception.

Velocity Solutions General Counsel, Justin Carlson, Photo
Velocity Solutions General Counsel, Justin Carlson, Photo

As Velocity Solutions' CLO/General Counsel, Carlson advises the executive team on legal matters and strategic planning and has overall responsibility for Velocity's corporate compliance programs and legal risk management. He holds the Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) professional designation from the American Bankers Association and also serves as president of the Association of Corporate Counsel's South Florida Chapter.

Prior to joining Velocity in 2019, Carlson was an attorney at Western Union, where he provided legal support for Western Union's operations in the Western Hemisphere. Carlson received his advanced degrees from American University in Washington DC and his bachelor's degree from Tufts University in Boston. 

"My affiliation with the HNBF began in 2009, when they accepted me into their Law Fellows program and launched my career as in-house counsel," said Justin. "I was inspired by the work of the organization, especially the Future Latino Leaders summer program for high school students. I am grateful to the HNBF for the trust they have shown in offering me this role and also to Velocity Solutions for its ongoing sponsorship of the HNBF."

About Velocity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of technology solutions that drive revenue, service and compliance for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform® powers all of Velocity's solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics, manages risk, and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to our client financial institutions. For more information, please visit myvelocity.com.

CONTACT:

Beth Planakis

Director of Marketing

954-847-5812

[email protected]

SOURCE Velocity Solutions, LLC

