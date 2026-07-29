Velocity Commerce Achieves Shopify's "Built for Shopify" Designation for Its B2B Sales & Order Management Solution

Velocity joins a select group of apps recognized for meeting Shopify's highest standards for quality, performance, and merchant experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedShift, a leading enterprise software company, today announced that Velocity Commerce has earned the "Built for Shopify" designation, Shopify's highest level of app recognition. The designation is awarded to apps that meet Shopify's rigorous standards for quality, performance, design, and merchant experience.

Velocity Commerce is the sales and order management solution built for B2B sales teams. For Shopify merchants, the platform enables organizations to manage sales representatives, distributors, territories, and commission rules while empowering field sales teams to onboard customers, place orders, track order status, and manage customer relationships – all without leaving Shopify. Velocity Commerce is also available as a standalone solution for businesses using other ecommerce platforms or for organizations without an existing ecommerce platform.

Today, Velocity Commerce helps more than 80 Shopify merchants, supports over 600 active sales representatives, and has facilitated more than 24,500 orders, helping businesses streamline sales operations as they grow.

"Earning the Built for Shopify designation validates our commitment to delivering a solution that meets Shopify's highest standards while solving the operational challenges B2B sales organizations face every day," said Joe Gasque, CEO of MedShift. "This achievement is also a testament to the partnerships we have built with our customers, whose feedback continues to shape Velocity Commerce and drive the innovations we bring to the platform."

As B2B sales organizations grow, managing customer ownership, territories, commissions, and orders across multiple systems becomes increasingly complex, making it difficult to scale. Velocity Commerce centralizes these workflows, giving businesses greater visibility, automating key sales processes, and supporting growth as their teams expand.

Velocity Commerce includes a dedicated mobile sales rep portal, automated territory mapping, commission automation, configurable checkout workflows, and real-time order visibility – all designed to help manufacturers, distributors, and other B2B sales organizations streamline sales operations within Shopify. By integrating with existing ERP, CRM, and accounting systems, Velocity Commerce facilitates data synchronization and reconciliation across the business, creating a unified order-to-cash workflow.

To learn more about Velocity for Shopify and explore its Built for Shopify certified capabilities, visit https://apps.shopify.com/velocity-commission-maps.

ABOUT MEDSHIFT

MedShift is a technology company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, focused on modernizing complex B2B sales operations through software. Its Velocity Solutions portfolio includes Velocity Commerce, a multi-channel order management platform that centralizes orders, commissions, territories, customer onboarding, fulfillment, and reporting, and Velocity Lending, a mobile-first point-of-sale financing platform built for equipment and device sales. Together, these solutions help manufacturers, distributors, and sales organizations automate critical workflows, improve operational efficiency, and drive growth.

SOURCE MedShift