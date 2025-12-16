MedShift Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution of Plasma IQ, Expanding Access to FDA-Cleared Plasma Fibroblast Treatments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedShift Marketplace , the aesthetic industry's #1 resource for premium aesthetic products and supplies, announced it has secured sole distributor rights in the United States for Plasma IQ , the first FDA Class II cleared handheld plasma energy device designed for skin tightening and rejuvenation. This exclusive distribution positions MedShift to broaden clinical access to a fast-growing category of non-surgical skin tightening solutions.

Plasma IQ delivers controlled plasma energy just above the skin's surface, creating precise microinjuries that activate the body's natural healing response. The treatment stimulates fibroblast activity and collagen and elastin production, while producing immediate tissue contraction in the treated area. The result is visible tightening and improved skin texture.

"Plasma IQ offers providers a clinically versatile option for addressing skin laxity and texture concerns with minimal invasiveness," said Jamie Adkins, Director of Business Development at MedShift. "As the exclusive U.S. distributor, MedShift is committed to expanding access to this innovative technology with dependable supply and educational resources that support safe, consistent outcomes."

Why Plasma Fibroblast Technology is Gaining Momentum

Demand for non-surgical aesthetic treatments continues to rise as patients seek results with minimal downtime. In turn, providers are looking for technologies that deliver meaningful outcomes while fitting efficiently into existing workflows.

Plasma IQ delivers non-surgical rejuvenation and tightening by promoting collagen and elastin remodeling, helping address concerns such as fine lines, laxity, scars, and uneven texture. Because energy is delivered without direct skin contact, clinicians can treat delicate or hard-to-reach areas with added control and precision.

Plasma IQ vs. Microneedling

Plasma fibroblast therapy and microneedling both stimulate collagen remodeling, but they differ in mechanism, clinical use, and practice economics:

Treatment Approach : Microneedling creates controlled channels through the skin using sterile needles. Plasma IQ delivers energy above the skin's surface to create micro-injuries without puncturing the tissue.

: Microneedling creates controlled channels through the skin using sterile needles. Plasma IQ delivers energy above the skin's surface to create micro-injuries without puncturing the tissue. Clinical Versatility : Plasma IQ addresses many of the same concerns as microneedling – fine lines, laxity, scarring – while also supporting treatment of delicate areas and certain benign lesions.

: Plasma IQ addresses many of the same concerns as microneedling – fine lines, laxity, scarring – while also supporting treatment of delicate areas and certain benign lesions. Cost Efficiency: Plasma IQ typically carries a lower device investment and more affordable consumables than many microneedling systems, enabling practices to expand services with less overhead.

Expanding Access Through MedShift

As exclusive distributor, MedShift will support providers with streamlined purchasing, dependable fulfillment, and educational resources to promote safe and consistent procedures. With treatments often averaging $500–$1,000 per session , many practices can recoup their investment in a relatively small number of patient visits, making Plasma IQ an affordable option for both established clinics and growing practices looking for a high-impact device with high profitability potential.

About Plasma IQ

Plasma IQ is the latest advancement in aesthetics and the first FDA Class II cleared handheld plasma device. The device delivers focused, controlled plasma energy to safely and effectively create microinjuries on the skin, renewing and restoring it.

About MedShift

MedShift, a pioneering technology company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, transforms business operations through its flagship product, the Velocity Enterprise SaaS Platform . Founded in 2015, it initially served the medical industry—supporting manufacturers and distributors in dermatology, plastic surgery, and medspas—with innovative software. Its mission has since expanded to provide industry-agnostic tools for organizations with commissioned sales teams, unified e-commerce needs, or connected devices, including industrial suppliers and manufacturers. As the sole product, Velocity integrates sales, commerce, virtual payments, and device management into one scalable platform, driving efficiency and growth. Serving over 6,000 customers across North America, MedShift is committed to reducing industry costs and enhancing operational efficiency through cutting-edge software platforms.

