MedShift Closes Out 2025 with Record Growth, Platform Expansion, $100M in Capital Deployed, and National Recognition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedShift, a leading enterprise software company, today announced a landmark year of growth, platform expansion, and industry recognition in 2025. The company achieved a 78% three-year growth rate, earning its fifth consecutive placement on the Inc. 5000 list, while also driving 144% year-over-year growth across its Velocity Solutions . Throughout the year, MedShift continued to scale its technology ecosystem, delivering modern software solutions that help manufacturers and sales organizations operate more efficiently.

Product Innovation & Platform Development

Throughout 2025, MedShift operated on a bi-weekly product release cadence, delivering continuous enhancements, new features, and performance improvements across its Velocity Solutions . This agile development model enabled rapid iteration, faster customer feedback loops, and consistent platform advancement, resulting in 52 platform releases and enhancements over the course of the year. This disciplined approach supported platform scalability, accelerated adoption, and reinforced MedShift's ability to deliver measurable value across its product portfolio.

Velocity Lending: $100M Deployed in First Full Year

2025 marked the first full year of Velocity Lending, MedShift's mobile-first, point-of-sale financing platform that connects banks, manufacturers, and customers in minutes. Velocity Lending quickly became a growth catalyst for sales professionals and manufacturers by streamlining financing workflows and accelerating time-to-close across the medical and aesthetic industries, while also helping bank partners receive strong credit flow with audit-ready files from the first customer touchpoint through device delivery and into the borrower's payment stream.

Key milestones achieved in 2025 include:

$100M in capital deployed, funding 1,000+ device purchases and accelerating time to close

500+ active users leveraging Velocity Lending at the point of sale

26 platform releases and enhancements delivered throughout the year

350+ medical devices integrated to the catalog to streamline deal creation

Velocity Commerce: 4X Revenue Growth & Platform Expansion

Velocity Commerce , a core component of MedShift's Velocity Solutions platform, experienced significant momentum in 2025, driven by strong customer adoption, strategic partnerships, and continuous product innovation. Velocity Commerce continued to serve as the operational backbone for manufacturers seeking to modernize sales processes, automate workflows, and scale efficiently without increasing headcount.

Key milestones achieved in 2025 include:

4X year-over-year revenue growth, alongside expansion of strategic partners such as Obagi, LRM, Rion, Anteage, InstaMed, and others

26 platform releases and enhancements delivered throughout the year

Launch and early traction of Velocity Commerce integrations, including Velocity for Shopify , with nearly 100 installs during initial days

, with nearly 100 installs during initial days Global market expansion, broadening MedShift's customer base and extending platform adoption into new international markets

MedShiftRx (formerly MedShift Marketplace) 2025 Highlights

In 2025, MedShift's Marketplace, now known as MedShiftRx , supported aesthetic practices through a centralized marketplace offering premium products at competitive prices. Building on that foundation, MedShiftRx expanded to include prescription solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern aesthetic practices. This evolution reflects MedShift's broader commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and practice enablement across its ecosystem.

Key milestones achieved in 2025 include:

1,500+ new customers added

~4,000 orders processed throughout the year

200+ new products introduced, including numbing solutions, dermaceuticals, exosomes, and peptide offerings

16 new vendor partnerships, expanding access to trusted brands across the industry

Nearly $20,000 in loyalty rewards redeemed and 3,000+ new loyalty members enrolled

Industry Recognition and National Awards

MedShift closed 2025 with national recognition across workplace culture, sustained growth, and product innovation. The company was named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces and earned multiple honors from the Charlotte Business Journal, including Best Places to Work, Most Admired CEO, and Fast 50. MedShift's growth trajectory was further validated through its fifth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list and inclusion on the Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list. MedShift's Velocity Solutions were also recognized for excellence in software innovation, earning honors from the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, the Titan Business Awards (Gold Winner in App Development), and Noble Awards (Gold Winner in Outstanding IT Software).

"The progress we made in 2025 reflects the trust our customers place in MedShift to help them operate faster, smarter, and more efficiently," said Joe Gasque, CEO of MedShift. "Across our Velocity Solutions, we remained focused on reducing complexity, improving transparency, and delivering software that supports real growth. That focus positions us for continued momentum in 2026 and beyond."

Looking Ahead to 2026

As MedShift enters 2026, the company remains focused on expanding its technology ecosystem, deepening strategic partnerships, and delivering scalable software solutions that help customers improve their outcomes by operating faster, smarter, and with greater transparency. As part of this continued evolution, MedShift looks to evaluate opportunities to further align and optimize its business verticals to improve efficiency, sharpen focus, and better serve its customers.

About MedShift

MedShift, a pioneering technology company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, transforms business operations through its flagship family of products, Velocity Solutions . Founded in 2015, it initially served the medical industry—supporting manufacturers and distributors in dermatology, plastic surgery, and medspas—with innovative software. Its mission has since expanded to provide industry-agnostic tools for organizations with commissioned sales teams, unified e-commerce needs, or connected devices, including industrial suppliers and manufacturers. As the sole product, Velocity Solutions integrates sales, commerce, virtual payments, and device management into one scalable platform, driving efficiency and growth. Serving over 6,000 customers across North America, MedShift is committed to reducing industry costs and enhancing operational efficiency through cutting-edge software platforms.

