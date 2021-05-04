Velocity Launches New Website to Amplify Offerings in the Managed Service Provider Industry

In addition, Velocity wants to make it easy for customers to learn about the company's product offerings. "Over the past 15 years, we've built a strong reputation for solving problems by building unique managed-service solutions for our customers," said Greg Kiley , Chairman and CEO of Velocity. "We felt it was time to redesign our website to show those abilities with an enhanced experience and a straightforward layout that's easy to navigate."

Highlights of the new website include updated design and user experience across all devices. The website better showcases Velocity's offerings, is better optimized for search engines, and is developed on a platform that will scale as Velocity expands its offerings.

Careers:

Easily search for job openings and find out what it's like to work at Velocity by exploring our core values, benefits package, and reading our employee testimonials.

Enterprise Solutions:

Advertising Network: Velocity now offers valuable DOOH advertising opportunities to reach consumers throughout their day where they Shop, Play, Commute, and Stay at a local, regional or national scale.

Cinema Solutions: Velocity Cinema Solutions brings together industry talent and experience to provide digital marketing and physical fulfillment services to launch a new era in the entertainment marketing industry. We handle all aspects of film marketing campaigns, from content creation to strategic deployment.

Company:

Press & Blog: This section features content on topics our customers are passionate about and life here at Velocity for job seekers to explore.

History: Velocity is proud of where it started and its evolution over the years. This new interactive history page takes you on a journey — from the company's humble beginning in 2005 to the industry leader it has become today with over 500 employees and counting.

Leadership: This page introduces Velocity's executive leadership team, including short bios, highlighting the expertise and years of diversified experience Velocity brings to our customers.

ABOUT VELOCITY, A MANAGED SERVICES COMPANY

Velocity delivers a single-source approach to managed services, continually earning the trust of its growing client base in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and entertainment industries. Velocity provides customized, customer-focused, and best-in-class solutions by integrating the latest technologies into all its product offerings. Velocity also manages digital signage and DOOH media solutions within the same verticals.

Founded in 2005 by Greg Kiley, 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year NW Ohio Award Winner, Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 500 employees. Headquartered in Holland, Ohio, with offices in Kansas City, Charlotte, Miami and San Antonio. The company has 13 redundant data centers, 5,500+ certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com.

