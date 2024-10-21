Velocity MSC Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation Certification Reinforcing Dedication to Data Security and Corporate Governance

HOLLAND, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company, a technology and telecommunications solution provider of voice and data networking and connectivity for multi-location enterprises, proudly announces it has obtained a SOC 2 Type II Attestation (System and Organization Controls 2) certification. This is a significant milestone in Velocity's data security and operational excellence journey.

Velocity's journey toward SOC 2 Type II Attestation was not without partnership. With the guidance and expertise of Accorian, a global cybersecurity firm, Velocity successfully navigated the independent audit process independently, ensuring adherence to all requirements. This validates Velocity's controls in safeguarding sensitive information and securing one of North America's most sought-after compliance standards.

This achievement comes after the milestone of Velocity receiving the HITRUST r2 certification for the V-Select® Health Portal, exemplifying the company's dedication to maintaining the highest data protection and compliance. The SOC 2 Type II Attestation reinforces Velocity's position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking robust cybersecurity solutions and unlocks new revenue growth opportunities, particularly in the healthcare sector. By offering HIPAA-compliant data protection safeguards, Velocity can support clients seeking secure networks with uninterrupted connectivity.

"The attainment of SOC 2 Type II Attestation is a pivotal moment for Velocity, showcasing our ability to meet the stringent security requirements of the healthcare sector," stated Mark Walker, President and COO of Velocity. "With this certification, we're not just ensuring compliance, and we're empowering our clients with peace of mind that their IT environment is secure and reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional service. It's a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and steadfast dedication to safeguarding our clients' data."

As cybersecurity threats evolve, the policies and procedures implemented to secure the SOC 2 Type II Attestation will continue to benefit all Velocity customers as they enhance our enterprise solutions' consistency, transparency, and reliability. Velocity's robust suite of managed IT solutions allows customers to gain invaluable insights into their IT environment and benefit from Velocity's 24/7/365 Network Operations Center, ensuring proactive detection and resolution of performance issues.

ABOUT ACCORIAN

Accorian is a global cybersecurity firm that partners with corporations through their security journey. They offer expert services in strategy, compliance, testing, and security staffing solutions, empowering businesses to navigate the intricate cybersecurity landscape with confidence and success.

ABOUT VELOCITY MSC

Velocity is a technology and telecommunications provider of voice, data networking, and connectivity dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions and support for mid to large multi-location enterprises. Velocity is equipment with 24/7/365 U.S.-based technical support agents and nationwide field technicians and offers warehouse, inventory, repair depot, and supply chain and logistics services. Its network operations center monitors networks continuously, enabling faster responsiveness and reducing downtime – leading to cost savings for its customers. Velocity was founded in 2005 and is a CLEC licensed to operate in all 50 states. It has over 600 employees, 21 redundant data centers, 450 carrier agreements, and 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S. For more information, visit https://velocitymsc.com/history/.

