Velocity MSC Announces Expansion of Cinema Lobby Advertising Network and Reveals New Digital Signage Solution at CinemaCon

Velocity expands its cinema lobby network of exhibitors with 12 new theater agreements

Velocity will be introducing to the market its newest proprietary digital signage solution at CinemaCon: the sleek 4K digital standee

HOLLAND, Ohio, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company that provides IT managed services through network management, voice and data connectivity, along with digital media displays and advertising networks, announced today the expansion of its exhibitor network as part of the agreement with Screenvision Media to deploy as many as 1,000 individual theaters and up to 4,000 digital displays. The displays will promote exhibitor offerings and upcoming movies, national, local, and regional advertising, and be connected to the leading programmatic advertising exchanges.

Velocity will be attending CinemaCon, the largest cinema trade show globally, in Las Vegas on April 25 through 28, where it will highlight its expanded network of exhibitors and introduce its newest proprietary digital signage solution to the market: a 7-foot-tall digital standee. With its sleek design, 4K resolution, and 1 or 3 independent messages with audio, this large digital standee provides an engaging experience for consumers and additional advertising touchpoints for studio clients seeking to amplify their message via both on-screen and throughout Velocity's theater lobbies.

Velocity's digital standee and the digital poster are part of the new deployments among the 4,000 innovative digital displays to be deployed in cinemas nationwide, including within the 12 theater groups signed to Velocity's Cinema Lobby Network in the past six months. Theaters signed include:

1 Better

Allen Theatres

Ashbrie Cinemas

CineLux Theatres

Classic Cinemas

Fridley Theatres

Malco Theatres

Marcus Theatres

Parrot Film Company

Patriot Cinemas

Premiere Cinemas

Your Neighborhood Theatre

As part of Velocity's Cinema Lobby Network, exhibitors receive full-service management of physical and digital marketing campaigns, gain access to important advertising revenue, and keep customers informed of upcoming studio releases.

"We are excited to work with Velocity as their cinema lobby solutions elevate the lobby experience. In addition, it will allow us to communicate our offerings while providing an enormous opportunity for advertisers to connect with the valuable moviegoer audience," said Joel Davis, Chief Operations Officer of Premiere Cinemas.

Theater reserved seating has allowed consumers to spend more time in the lobby and concession areas as there isn't a rush to find a good seat. This has led to digital standees bringing more impressions, better brand recall, and generating incremental revenue for the studios and exhibitors.

"This steadfast cinema lobby expansion, along with the announcement of the digital standee, is a true testament to Velocity's longstanding reputation for delivering digital innovations and advertising accessibility for studios and exhibitors," said Joe Ross, Chief Commercial Officer for Velocity MSC.

As viewing habits have shifted post-pandemic, Velocity has continuously adapted to getting the studios' messages in front of its targeted audiences. With its partnerships, PaperAirplane and Screenvision Media, and the recent acquisition of Vision Media's digital signage business, Velocity's comprehensive digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks extend beyond the theater and into lifestyle environments consumers dine, shop, and play.

Tuesday night at CinemaCon, MetaMedia, Velocity, and Pixelogic (the MVP alliance) will be sponsoring a studio-themed dinner party in the Octavius Ballroom at the Caesar's Palace for registered delegates.

ABOUT VELOCITY MSC

Velocity delivers customized managed services such as IT support, network management, voice and data connectivity, multinational data networking, on-site repairs and service, field project rollouts and implementations, free-to-guest TV and Wi-Fi solutions, digital signage and DOOH media solutions, and more in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Velocity is a privately held company headquartered in Holland, Ohio, with approximately 500 employees, 13 redundant data centers, 5,500+ certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com.

