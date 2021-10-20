Velocity MSC Announces Headquarters Expansion with New Building and Growth Plans for 2022

The newly renovated building, located at 6936 Holloway Road (right off Airport Hwy), will house approximately 200 employees from Velocity's Call Support Center, Network Operations Center (NOC), and Field Technician Support teams who work together to provide the most efficient time-to-resolution IT service in the business. Many of Velocity's team members have been and will remain remote until it is safe to return to the office. When remote team members return to the office, they'll have access to updated workstations and a modern office space layout, multipurpose training rooms, and amenities in the state-of-the-art facility such as a fresh market café and common areas to support their 24/7/365 operations.

Velocity's transformational journey over the past 18 months necessitated space for growth; as such, the Enterprise Solutions Center was built to allow for 260+ employees simultaneously, flex space for company-wide town hall meetings, and professional training to accommodate future growth and expansion. Velocity's 'One Team' ethos was built into the design of the building to create a space that inspires collaboration and personal and professional growth.

"When Velocity opened its doors in 2005, we operated out of a single building as a reseller of Telecom services. As our service offerings expanded, so too has our footprint in the Holland community. The Enterprise Solutions Center is now the eleventh building on our corporate campus and a true testament to the superior nature of our products, people, and potential," said Greg Kiley, CEO and Chairman of Velocity. "We've built a strong reputation for quality and forward-thinking within the managed services industry and have incorporated that same notion into the growth of our campus."

Velocity's corporate campus will continue its expansion into late 2021 as the Warehouse and Depot commences operations, located at 11500 Crosswinds Drive, significantly increasing its warehousing, shipping and receiving capabilities. At year's end, the campus will exceed 100,000 square feet of office, repair service, and warehouse space with new functionalities to support employees and facilitate the company's growth amid the global pandemic. Plans for 2022 include completing the Customer Experience Center, which will showcase Velocity's technologies and digital solutions.

"The challenges of the past 18 months have left us with many uncertainties. Even so, Velocity has accelerated forward as we've broadened our service offerings, brought in exceptional leaders, and grown our physical footprint to meet the needs of our growing customer base," said Mark Walker, President and COO. "The investments made at the Holland campus enable the continued growth and maturity of Velocity's workforce and strengthen our ability to bring in top talent as we seek to become an Employer of Choice."

Velocity has positioned itself as one of the largest employers in the Holland/Toledo community. Over the past 15 years, Velocity has transformed from a regional telecommunications outfit to a full-scale managed service provider for Fortune 500 companies. Today, Velocity's service offerings now include industry-leading VoIP and data services, digital signage, and a full array of hospitality services.

ABOUT VELOCITY

Velocity delivers customized managed services such as IT support, network management, voice and data connectivity, multinational data networking, on-site repairs and service, field project rollouts and implementations, free-to-guest TV and Wi-Fi solutions, digital signage and DOOH media solutions, and more in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Founded in 2005, Velocity is a privately held company headquartered in Holland, Ohio. Today, the company has approximately 500 employees, 13 redundant data centers, 5,500+ certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com.

