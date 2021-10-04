Velocity MSC Expands Hospitality Digital Signage Network with Launch of 100+ G6 Hotel Properties

HOLLAND, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company, (Velocity MSC) that provides IT managed services through network management, voice and data connectivity, along with digital media displays and advertising networks, announced today a partnership with G6 Hospitality, LLC (G6), to deploy digital signage within the lobbies of 110 locations with the opportunity to expand to franchises.

Velocity MSC will install and provide content management and ongoing support for digital screens located in the lobbies of G6 properties, which include the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands. G6 will also have access to Velocity's content management platform and advertising affiliates, creating new revenue opportunities for franchise owners. All these elements are to enhance the customer experience by providing engaging ways to inform guests about hotel amenities and services as well as local event happenings within the community.

"G6 is a leading hotel operator and a valued customer. We are eager to build upon our working relationship by providing a unique digital signage solution that allows G6 to enhance its guest experiences. We look forward to adding G6 to our existing hospitality network and growing our presence in the sector by creating additional opportunities for advertisers to reach hotel guests," said Greg Kiley, Chairman and CEO of Velocity.

"We look forward to expanding our relationship with Velocity by leveraging their digital signage platform to enable an efficient and flexible way to communicate with our guests while providing another revenue source for our valued franchise partners," said Rob Palleschi, CEO of G6 Hospitality.

This deployment broadens Velocity's DOOH media offerings amongst the valuable traveler audience and facilitates advertisers' access to hotel guests with a collective annual purchasing power of $278B. The advertising network, which now includes over 570 hospitality locations, will be represented by Velocity's direct sales team as well as pending third-party representation. Additionally, the network will be available programmatically via Vistar Media, a leading source for programmatic demand for DOOH.

About Velocity MSC

Velocity delivers customized managed services such as IT support, network management, voice and data connectivity, multinational data networking, on-site repairs and service, field project rollouts and implementations, free-to-guest TV and Wi-Fi solutions, digital signage and DOOH media solutions, and more in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Founded in 2005, Velocity is a privately held company headquartered in Holland, Ohio. Today, the company has approximately 500 employees, 13 redundant data centers, 5,500+ certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. Velocity is a proud member of the DPAA. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality owns, operates and franchises nearly 1,400 economy lodging locations under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada. The company also ranked No. 1 in the 2020 Military Friendly® Employer survey in its revenue category and named a "Best for Vets" employer by Military Times. In 2020, Motel 6 was named the "Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand" in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. For more information, please visit www.g6hospitality.com.

