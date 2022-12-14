Velocity Print Announces Acquisition of The Bajan Group, Inc.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Print (https://www.velocityprint.com/), a national provider of print, promotional products, and fulfillment services, announced on October 31, 2022, that the company would be acquiring The Bajan Group, Inc., a New York-based corporation with sales revenue in six states. The company's strategy reflects product expansion and a vision for the future. The combined company will operate under Velocity Print and employ Bajan Group team members.

The Bajan Group, Inc. is a print distributor and print management company providing lower total cost solutions for corporate clients, including hospitals, manufacturers, real estate companies, and large-scale industrial and retail clients. Bajan developed strategies and methodologies to provide clients with value by lowering the cost associated with goods and services.

"We are excited to welcome The Bajan Group employees and clients into Velocity," states Dave Benny, President of Velocity. "This merger will open opportunities for Velocity to expand our client base and offer additional products and services to Bajan's clients. The synergy between the companies is fantastic, and the transition seamless."

Customers from both companies will continue to benefit from strong customer service and an expanded product offering.

For more information about the merger or Velocity, please visit https://www.velocityprint.com/.

ABOUT VELOCITY

Velocity is a northeast-based print-on-demand and direct mail service company with representatives in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida. Velocity was founded in 1986 and continues to expand its offerings to better serve as a valued extension to marketing teams across all industries with an enhanced focus on higher education, financial services, nonprofits, and credit unions. In all cases, we offer custom solutions that support clients by helping them better manage their branded materials.

