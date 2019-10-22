Velocity Risk Underwriters Expands Coverage to Coastal Homeowners in New Jersey

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Risk Underwriters, LLC, has expanded its home insurance products and now offers coastal homeowners policies in New Jersey.

"We are proud to add New Jersey as the sixth state where we can offer homeowners insurance to coastal customers who may find it difficult to secure coverage in catastrophe prone areas," stated Jose de Diego, Director of Independent Agencies. "We know there is a need for a financially stable, well-backed insurer along the eastern seaboard, and we plan to continue adding states throughout the months and years to come."

Following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018, Velocity Claims helped customers begin their recovery within days of the storm and concluded claims faster than most other carriers. "Velocity Claims is dedicated to providing all customers timely, accurate and friendly claims service on day-to-day claims, as well as catastrophe events, and we have a proven track record of performance that you can rely upon," according to Velocity's Chief Claims Officer, Rod Harden.

Corporate Inquiries:

Velocity Risk Underwriters, LLC

Doris Dunn

Direct: (615) 610-9489

Email: ddunn@velocityrisk.com

About Velocity Risk Underwriters, LLC

Velocity Risk Underwriters, LLC (VRU) is committed to coastal customers, offering property coverage to homes and businesses most at risk from severe storms and other catastrophes. VRU is licensed in 50 states as a general agency and underwrites property programs through "A" rated carriers. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. For more information visit velocityrisk.com and follow us on Twitter and Instragram @VelocityRisk or Facebook.com/VelocityRiskUnderwriters.

SOURCE Velocity Risk Underwriters, LLC