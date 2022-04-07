VELOCITY SMART TECHNOLOGY'S RESEARCH SHOWS OVER THREE QUARTERS OF US WORKERS WANT A FOUR DAY WEEK

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research has revealed 77% of US office workers have said they would prefer a four-day working week, offering the same salary with the same amount of work needed. Individuals and some businesses have embraced diverse flexible working models over the past two-years, giving rise to the view that a four day working week is a real possibility.

The 'Changing behaviours of a flexible workforce in 2022 and beyond' research, by Smart Locker Provider Velocity Smart Technology , investigates how offices will change in 2022 and how business leaders can support more diverse and asynchronous working practices.

Over half (53%) believe productivity would increase with a four day week, with only 1 in 10 (10%) of US workers believing productivity may decrease.

Anthony Lamoureux, CEO of Velocity Smart Technology, said, "While there has been debate about the impact on productivity of flexible working over the past couple of years, this research confirms that employees are confident in their abilities to get the job done, even with a reduction in working days. "

"The four-day week challenges the current model of work and helps companies move away from simply measuring how long people are 'at work', to a sharper focus on the output being produced. Business leaders and IT directors need to ask themselves if they could get more from their teams in less time because they are better rested?"

Big technology companies are paving the way, with the likes of Microsoft experimenting with a four-day working week. They found that having a shorter workweek led to a 40% boost in productivity.

These changes will begin to manifest across the industry and provide a real glimpse into what the future of working life looks like.

Lamoureux continues, "The launch of the four-day week pilot programme in the US represents an exciting moment of change for employers and employees. For a company to thrive in this new paradigm it needs to evolve the support provided to remote employees and ensure they're equipped to give their all."

