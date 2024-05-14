Velocity Solutions Announces Sponsorship of CUInsight Mini-Con Event and Breakout Session on Optimizing Your Retail Ecosystem

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Solutions announced its sponsorship of the 2024 CUInsight Mini-Con Summer Event, held on Wednesday, May 15 at 1PM EDT.

Velocity Solutions' EVP Steve Swanston will be sharing his expertise during a session titled, "Acquisition, Onboarding, Retention & More: Optimizing Your Credit Union's Retail Ecosystem." Attendees will discover how their credit unions can become the financial institution of choice for their members and more.

The CUInsight Mini-Con series brings together credit union leaders for a dynamic miniature conference featuring leading keynote speakers, credit union CEOs, and industry experts. Events are held once per quarter and include two hours of content.

"We are proud to partner with Velocity Solutions to bring terrific insights and expert content to the credit union community," shared CUInsight's President & CEO, Lauren Culp. "With 800 registrants every year, support from Velocity Solutions allows us to bring insightful events to credit union leaders nationwide."

"CUInsight is one Velocity's longest and most valuable partners, and we welcome any opportunity to contribute to their industry content and events," said Steve Swanston. "We recognize that CUInsight is one of the leading publishers for credit unions across the country, and we frequently rely on them to help distribute our educational information and resources about retail performance, consumer liquidity and digital lending to their vast credit union audience."

The Summer Event in the CUInsight Mini-Con series will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Those interested in learning more about the event series can do so here. Registration is open for individuals and organizations here.

About Velocity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of technology solutions that drive revenue, service and compliance for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform® powers all of Velocity's solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics, manages risk, and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to our client financial institutions. For more information, please visit myvelocity.com.

Velocity Solutions Contact: Beth Planakis, Director of Marketing, Velocity Solutions

[email protected]

About CUInsight.com

CUInsight.com is the place for all things credit union and host of The CUInsight Experience podcast. We are the leading digital source connecting the credit union community to news, community, opinion, press career opportunities, events, trusted partners, and each other.

CUInsight Contact: Lauren Culp, President & CEO, CUInsight.com, [email protected]

