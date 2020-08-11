Velocity, The Greatest Phone Company Ever Rebrands And Appoints New COO

Velocity was originally formed as a reseller of local and long-distance phone service. The company quickly expanded its product offerings and has been delivering a streamlined, single-source approach to managed services for over 15 years in the retail, hospitality and motion picture industries. Company officials say the name change will unify the company's offerings and send a clearer message on what the company does.

"Over the past 15 years, we've built a strong reputation for quality and forward-thinking. Evolving our name, rather than completely changing it, was the right move for us in efforts to reflect our work and enable new opportunities for future growth," said Greg Kiley, Founder and CEO of Velocity.

Commenting on the appointment of Walker as the COO, Kiley said: "I brought Mark on as our CIO and CISO last year to help catapult our company to the next level when it came to handling high-end users and building a secure platform. Within months, Mark was over-delivering invaluable expertise not just on the technology security but on the business operations side of things. His leadership style is trusted and respected at this company, so it made sense to move him into the role of our Chief Operating Officer."

Mark Walker brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience in areas of information technology, and information security and operations. Prior to joining Velocity, Walker served as the Vice President of Global Infrastructure and CISO at Ashley Furniture. And, prior to Ashley, Walker served as Vice President of Information Technology and CISO at Extended Stay America.

"As a previous customer of Velocity, I saw the immense amount of passion Velocity has to focus on its customers while providing creative and adaptive solutions in a nimble but flexible way. I was excited to shift from being the customer to the service delivery side of the business. In doing so, I bring a unique perspective to creating services and engagement the way a customer expects," said Walker.

In his new role, Walker will lead the company's new business integration and corporate development function, work with the leadership team to enhance the overall business strategy as well as the day-to-day operations of the company.

ABOUT VELOCITY

Velocity delivers a streamlined, single-source approach to managed services for over 15 years – continually earning the trust of its growing client base in the retail, hospitality and motion picture industries. With an in-house team of seasoned software development and engineering experts and numerous hardware and software design and utility patents, Velocity offers highly customized, customer-focused and best-in-class solutions, by integrating the latest technologies available into all its product offerings. From development to implementation and upkeep, Velocity manages all aspects of the service and deployment, allowing customers to keep their focus on their core principal business priorities. Velocity's core services include network management, connectivity and telecommunications, on-site repairs and service, and field project rollouts and implementations.

Based in Holland, Ohio, right outside of Toledo, Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 500 employees. The company has nine redundant data centers, more than 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. Further information can be found at www.velocitymsc.com.

