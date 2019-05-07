Velocity Urgent Care Expands in Hampton Roads with North Suffolk Location

"The community's response to our first Suffolk location has exceeded our expectations so we are excited to expand access to our urgent care services to residents in the North Suffolk and Chesapeake areas," said Alan Ayers, Chief Executive Officer. "Suffolk and Chesapeake are among the fastest growing areas in Hampton Roads so we are responding to a pressing need for convenient, quality, on-demand health care to serve all the new households and businesses."

Velocity Urgent Care features on-site digital x-ray, EKG, a basic menu of laboratory services, an assortment of Durable Medical Equipment, and its clinicians provide a full complement of urgent care services for unexpected injury and illness. Velocity is focused on the delivery of fast, quality and cost-effective health care for conditions that cannot wait for a primary care appointment but are not medical emergencies. Most insurance plans are accepted, including Medicare, Medcaid and Tricare, and there is also a "no surprises" self-pay option.

Additionally, for business and municipal accounts, Velocity Urgent Care provides testing for drugs and alcohol; compliance physicals for DOT, police and fire, and fit-for-duty; as well as initial treatment and referral of Workers' Compensation injuries.

As a partner with Sentara Healthcare, Velocity Urgent Care works with primary care physicians, providing a copy of the patient's chart with authorization, and maintains referral relationships with local specialists and facilities for patients who require a higher level of care.

Velocity's newest location is open 7-days a week. Free wi-fi is available. Patients seeking care can simply walk in or save time by reserving their spot and registering online at www.velocityuc.com.

About Velocity Urgent Care

Velocity Urgent Care currently has 13 locations across Virginia including Woodbridge, Williamsburg, Virginia Beach (3), Carrolton, Gloucester, Newport News, Norfolk (2), South Boston, and Suffolk (2) with additional locations planned. Each center provides high-quality, walk-in medical care for illness or injury that cannot wait for a primary care appointment but is not severe enough for an emergency room visit. Licensed medical providers treat seasonal allergy symptoms, dehydration, earache and sore throat, rashes and abrasions, sprains, strains, minor fractures and more. For more information, visit http://www.velocityuc.com.

