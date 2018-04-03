Velocity Urgent Care Supports Schools, Prepares Students For Sports

Since most schools require a physical for participation, parents are often left in a bind scrambling to get a doctor's appointment. From now until July 31st, Velocity Urgent Care is offering the necessary physical for just $25 (normally $40). On top of the almost 40% savings, your child's school will also receive a $5 donation for each physical exam done at Velocity Urgent Care. Schools can use this money to purchase new equipment, cover travel costs, and help with the overhead of athletic programs.

Qualified and licensed medical providers at any of Velocity's convenient locations in Hampton Roads, Halifax County, and Northern Virginia (coming soon) will conduct a thorough physical exam, review your child's health history and immunization record, and complete and stamp any necessary paperwork. They will also provide a summary of the examination to your primary care provider and offer information about signs of concussion to help keep your child safe.

"Being able to provide parents and children with a quality physical exam and give back to their local school to help out the community at the same time is something we're really excited about," said Gregory Biernacki, MD, Chief Medical Officer. "Velocity Urgent Care offers a quick and convenient way to make sure your kids are healthy, safe, and ready to go for the upcoming season."

Velocity Urgent Care centers are open 7-days-a-week and welcome walk-ins, or you may reduce your wait by reserving your spot online at www.velocityuc.com.

About Velocity Urgent Care

Velocity Urgent Care currently has 8 locations in Virginia including Williamsburg, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Carrollton, Gloucester, Newport News, Norfolk, South Boston with several more opening Spring 2018. Each center provides high-quality, walk-in medical services for illness or injury too severe to wait for a primary care physician but not severe enough to warrant an emergency room visit. Licensed medical providers treat the flu, cold, strep throat, rashes, dehydration, ear infections, concussions, sprains, strains, minor breaks and more. For more information, visit http://www.velocityuc.com

