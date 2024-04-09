Velocity Welcomes New Marketing Director, Lindsay Phillips!

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay comes with a vast array of marketing, social media, customer service, management, and event experience. She has a proven track record of stellar customer service with over 60 Google reviews emphasizing the value of working with her. She has led many programs over the years as well as coordinated over 62 events in one year at a prior company. Many events resulted in media coverage for nonprofits and campaign awareness and raised money in the community. She has many strong connections with her ties to local chambers and is very well known in the business community, making her a strong asset to our team.

Lindsay Phillips

Lindsay is not new to the print industry as a majority of her career has been in the newspaper industry where she was also the Vice President of their local union winning a national award for the outstanding job, she did in representing her members.

We look forward to having Lindsay's expertise to continue to build and grow the Velocity brand, especially working along side our team and with customers.

For more information about the merger or Velocity, please visit https://www.velocityprint.com/.

ABOUT VELOCITY

Velocity is a northeast-based print-on-demand and direct mail service company with representatives in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida. Velocity was founded in 1986 and continues to expand its offerings to better serve as a valued extension to marketing teams across all industries with an enhanced focus on higher education, financial services, nonprofits, and credit unions. In all cases, we offer custom solutions that support clients by helping them better manage their branded materials.

Media Contact:

David Benny

518-370-1158

[email protected]

SOURCE Velocity