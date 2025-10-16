Velocity's New Leadership Additions Position the Company to Supercharge its Growth in the Hospitality and Senior Living Industries

HOLLAND, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, a leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for multi-location enterprises, has expanded its leadership team with the addition of two seasoned industry veterans: Don Moore as the new Chief Experience Officer (CXO) and Derrick Brian as a Vice President of Sales.

Together, Don and Derrick bring more than 55 years of combined experience in hospitality and senior living. Their extensive relationships and thorough understanding of these industries will enable Velocity to set the standard for IT solutions in both sectors and solidify its position as the premier technology partner of choice. Don and Derrick will report to Weston McDonald, Chief Sales Officer.

Don Moore, Chief Experience Officer

Don joins Velocity with more than 30 years of expertise in telecom, managed Wi-Fi, IPTV, and managed solutions. As Chief Experience Officer, he will be responsible for growing Velocity's customer base and adding new customers across hospitality, senior living, college campuses, and multi-dwelling companies.

He previously served in senior leadership roles at GuestTek and TekSecute Technology group. Over the years, Don has developed strong relationships with major hotel brands, including Hyatt, Hilton, Marriot, and Sonesta.

Don obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Xavier University.

Derrick Brian, Sales Vice President

Derrick brings more than 25 years of experience delivering technology solutions and a stellar customer experience approach. He's also worked in sales, product strategy, and innovation in various leadership roles at KoolConnect, GuestTek, and TekSecute Technology Group.

Derrick also spearheaded the first IPTV deployment on converged networks, helping shape next-generation connectivity, entertainment, and guest experience solutions.

And just like Don, Derrick has cultivated long-standing relationships with major hotel brands and senior living operators; and he has enabled the adoption of cutting-edge technologies across the United States.

Derrick obtained his bachelor's degree from George Mason University.

"With the addition of Don and Derrick to our team, Velocity is extremely well positioned to accelerate our growth in the hospitality and senior living industries. Their decades of experience and deep industry relationships make us stronger, faster, and ready to deliver unmatched technology solutions in both industries," said Weston McDonald, Chief Sales Officer.

Velocity's President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Walker, agrees. "Velocity is building the strongest technology team out there for hospitality and senior living. It's telling when leadership from your competitors want to come join the journey you are on. Don and Derrick know these sectors inside out, and we're confident that with their leadership, we'll deliver unmatched solutions for every brand, owner, and management company we serve."

With these new additions, Velocity is ready to redefine customer excellence – in every location, every day.

About Velocity

Founded in 2005, Velocity is a technology managed solution provider for voice, data, Wi-Fi, POTS IN A BOX®, Free-to-Guest TV and the Global Expense Management (GEM) platform, among others, supported by a proprietary network backbone across 21 redundant data centers for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries.

With its nationwide network of 5,500 certified field technicians, project managers, and software developers, over 500 employees, and 450+ carrier agreements, Velocity is a single-source partner dedicated to providing comprehensive support with its 24 by 7 by 365 U.S. based technical support complemented by supply chain and logistics services inventory & warehousing, repair depot, as well as digital signage and DOOH media solutions. Velocity delivers an unparalleled scope of services for its clients. As a CLEC licensed to operate in all 50 states, Velocity monitors telecom and technology environments continuously, enabling faster responsiveness and reducing downtime.

For more information, please visit http://www.velocitymsc.com.

SOURCE Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company