Velocys Announces Product Roadmap to Expand Microchannel FT into Larger, More Cost-Competitive SAF Plants

AlphaCore™ 400 available now as the first step in a product roadmap designed to reduce operating complexity, improve FT economics and extend microchannel performance into larger commercial SAF projects.

HOUSTON and OXFORD, England, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocys, a leading Fischer-Tropsch technology provider for sustainable fuels, today announced the first stage of a product roadmap designed to extend superior microchannel reactor performance to larger, more cost-competitive sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) projects. The first step in that roadmap is making the AlphaCore™ 400 microchannel reactor available immediately.

AlphaCore™ 400 microchannel reactors double previous capacity per reactor while maintaining Velocys’ proven FT performance. They are the first step in a broader product roadmap to simplify project execution and expand the range of commercial SAF projects where microchannel technology can compete.

The new AlphaCore 400 reactor incorporates more microchannel cores in a single reactor shell and includes design features that simplify operation, all while lowering FT unit cost. It offers project developers an option to include efficient microchannel technology in higher-capacity projects, giving them greater flexibility to configure the FT island around feedstock availability, production targets and project economics.

"AlphaCore 400 is not simply a larger reactor," said Matthew Viergutz, Chief Executive Officer of Velocys. "It is part of a product roadmap that helps projects take advantage of proven microchannel Fischer-Tropsch performance across a broader range of production capacities. Deploying fewer reactors means simpler operation, a smaller footprint and a clearer path to project execution."

FT-based SAF projects are currently well-suited to distributed production, especially where feedstocks such as biomass, biogas, municipal solid waste or power-derived syngas are spread across regions. As more projects consider aggregated feedstock models, hub-and-spoke ecosystems and centralized facilities, larger reactor configurations can offer improved economics. Velocys' roadmap is designed to preserve the advantages of microchannel FT while expanding the range of project scales where the technology can compete.

Key benefits of AlphaCore 400 include:

Doubled reactor capacity compared to proven AlphaCore 200 design

Reduced reactor material requirements and capex with a larger-capacity solution

Simplified FT island options that use fewer trains for a given capacity

Evolved build that uses the same technology, the same catalyst and same design principles as Velocys' commercially proven line of microchannel reactors, supporting a clear product pathway for larger project configurations

"Today's SAF movers are asking for microchannel FT technology that fits larger projects," said Andrew Bensley, Chief Operating Officer for Velocys. "This strategy gives developers another way to right-size the FT island around feedstock availability, project economics and production targets. The AlphaCore 400 puts us on a defined product path to delivering superior performance, lower FT unit cost and broader project-scale flexibility across the industry."

The AlphaCore 400 represents the next step in Velocys' broader product roadmap for microchannel Fischer-Tropsch technology. Future reactor platforms are being developed to further increase capacity and reduce equipment count while maintaining continuity with Velocys' proven reactor, catalyst and process design platform.

About Velocys

Velocys is a leading technology licensor and innovator in the production of sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon fuels through its proprietary Fischer-Tropsch process. Its microFTL™ technology combines proprietary reactor systems, Oxford-engineered catalyst, process design, and operating know-how to convert synthesis gas into liquid hydrocarbons for sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, naphtha, and other synthetic fuel products.

Contact Velocys or discuss a project at www.velocys.com.

SOURCE Velocys