VeloReality's 383 Real Life Videos Now Streaming in Real-Time, Free for Any ANT+ Smart Trainer

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WithVeloReality CEO Gary Bauer announced the company's launch of its VeloStream720 free, streamed video and free On-Demand Real Life Video (RLV) collection for any ANT+ smart trainer.

The VeloStream720 collection is the world's largest with over 12,000 kilometers of visually stunning routes. Offered in 1080 HD and 4K as well as 720p, hundreds of rides ranging from easy to physically demanding are available along with dozens of Grand Tours and full collections from veloreality.com.

Streamed or On-Demand, VeloReality VeloStream720 videos are precisely synchronized to the rider's speed and resistance for a completely accurate physical and visual replica of the real riding experience.

In the comfort of their own home, riding and fitness enthusiasts can now cycle iconic routes on their own bike and late model ANT+ trainer including WAHOO, Elite, TACX and VeloReality's own Lynx VR — at no cost.

"Our free VeloStream720 Streaming and On-Demand options make downloading and storage issues a thing of the past," explained Bauer. "We hope the new customers we attract by offering VeloStream720 at no cost will upgrade to our HD or 4K rides for a totally mind-blowing indoor training alternative to virtual spinning or animated racing."

About VeloReality



VeloReality is a VR bike training and Real Life Video (RLV) streaming company that produces the world's largest, fastest-growing and highest-quality 720, 1080 HD and Ultra HD 4K rides. A global VR indoor training leader, we offer free VRide software that works on any ANT+ smart trainer as well as free VeloStream720 streaming and On-Demand access to our entire collection of RLVs. Our own smart trainer — the LYNX VR — is the world's most advanced indoor turbo trainer with unmatched real-feel ride for use with your own bike. If you ride inside, ride reality with new VeloStream720.

