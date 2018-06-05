Velos Annual Meeting "Best Yet"

"There was so much to learn and see," said one Velos customer. "The direction Velos is going in and the product investments being made make complete sense," said another customer.

The sessions were a mix of Velos, customer, and third-party presentations and panels addressing topics ranging from regulatory compliance, subject recruitment, biospecimen management, portals and dashboards, to integration and web services, strategies for becoming 21 CFR Part 11 certified, and site organization management and workflows.

The theme of the 2018 Velos Annual Meeting was "Connect." The Connect theme recurred in many forms throughout the meeting. Connections occur as Velos' customers partner with one another in clinical research. System connections abound across the Velos product line, with third party customer systems and across customer sites and networks. Customer organization and new workflow connections form as customers deepen their use of Velos systems to improve clinical research operations.

Velos also gave previews of several product initiatives and customer collaborations in the development pipeline. Several presentations and product demonstrations drew "oohs" and "aahs" from the audience.

"We continue to aggressively pursue a strategy of reinvesting in both current and add-on products and services in the Velos eResearch CRMS product line that enable our customer organizations to extend and deepen their use of advanced Internet platform software technology to improve their clinical research programs," says John S. McIlwain. These investments and customer experiences applying them were on abundant display at the 2018 Velos Annual Meeting.

Velos is the trusted clinical trial management resource for investigators, sponsors, and academic leaders throughout the world. Velos integrates the clinical, administrative and financial information needs of research management, with an emphasis on flexibility and workflow and empowering clinical innovation. Founded in 1996, Velos, Inc. is privately held with headquarters in Fremont, California. For more information, visit www.velos.com

