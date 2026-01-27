Velos Media announces renewal of HEVC license with Acer

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velos Media is pleased to announce the renewal of Acer's license to Velos' portfolio of fundamental high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) patents.

Velos Media has been licensing video codec patents since 2017 and has built a curated portfolio of fundamental HEVC patents covering over 35 countries. By renewing its license, Acer continues to demonstrate its longstanding respect for intellectual property, joining dozens of other companies licensed to Velos' portfolio.

About Velos Media

Velos Media, a TechStream company, offers companies using video compression access to hundreds of fundamental HEVC patents throughout the world. As video continues to be the preferred medium for sharing the content we care about the most, Velos, through its global patent portfolio, helps companies deliver to their customers vibrant, high-quality video more efficiently.

Velos Media was founded in 2016, and is based in Dallas, TX.

www.velosmedia.com

SOURCE TechStream