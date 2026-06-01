Velosio Acquires Domain 6 to Strengthen Enterprise Capabilities and Deepen Microsoft Ecosystem Alignment

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velosio, a leading Microsoft-focused transformation partner, announced today the acquisition of Domain 6, a respected Microsoft consultancy with deep enterprise expertise and strong industry specialization. Domain 6 will operate as Domain 6, a Velosio company, reinforcing Velosio's commitment to upmarket growth and broader alignment across the Microsoft ecosystem.

Domain 6 brings a proven track record supporting enterprise customers with complex Microsoft engagements, along with trusted relationships across Microsoft field teams and partners. The acquisition strengthens Velosio's ability to deliver at scale while preserving the deep expertise and credibility Domain 6 has built in the market.

"Our decision to acquire Domain 6 was driven by the strength of their people, leadership, and reputation within the Microsoft ecosystem," said Robbie Morrison, CEO of Velosio. "This combination enhances our ability to support enterprise customers with complex initiatives, while maintaining the continuity, trust, and client focus that Domain 6 is known for."

As part of Velosio, Domain 6 will continue operating under an endorsed brand model. There will be no immediate rebrand, and Domain 6's leadership team will remain in place. Client relationships, delivery teams, and day-to-day operations will remain largely unchanged, ensuring continuity for customers and partners with the additional support of Velosio's significant resources.

"Joining Velosio represents a natural next step for Domain 6," said Salim Faroukh, CEO of Domain 6. "This partnership gives us greater scale, broader Microsoft alignment, and additional resources to support our clients, while allowing us to continue operating with the same focus, culture, and expertise that define our brand."

The acquisition supports Velosio's long-term strategy to expand its enterprise presence, deepen industry specialization, and further strengthen its role as a trusted Microsoft partner. Over the coming months, the two organizations will thoughtfully align go-to-market efforts and messaging, guided by a shared commitment to client success and ecosystem trust.

About Velosio

Velosio is a leading Microsoft partner delivering business transformation through Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, Modern Work, and the broader Microsoft Cloud. With deep industry expertise and a customer-centric approach, Velosio helps organizations operate more efficiently, scale with confidence, and achieve long-term success through the Microsoft stack. Velosio is a portfolio company of Court Square Capital Partners. Learn more at: www.velosio.com

About Domain 6

Domain 6 is a Microsoft-focused consultancy specializing in enterprise solutions and industry-specific transformation. Known for its deep expertise, trusted relationships, and client-first approach, Domain 6 partners with organizations to deliver scalable, high-impact Microsoft solutions. Learn more at: www.domain6inc.com

About Court Square Capital Partners

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with over 40 years' experience in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 245 platform investments and is focused on helping Founders, Families, and Manager-owners to develop their companies into market leaders. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the industrial, business services, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. As of December 31, 2025, Court Square has $10.1 billion of assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com.

SOURCE Velosio