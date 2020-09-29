Velositol® is the Best-Kept Secret for Boosting Protein's Power

HARRISON, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21") unveiled new research at the International Society of Sports Nutrition's (ISSN) 17th Annual Conference and Expo showing that Velositol® added to 15 grams of whey protein performs better than 30 grams of whey protein alone.

Prior clinical research has shown that adding a patented complex of chromium picolinate, chromium histidinate and amylopectin (Velositol) to a single 6-gram dose of whey protein increased baseline exercise-induced muscle protein synthesis by 48% vs. a 24% increase from the same dose of protein alone. The goal of this new clinical study was to extend these findings by examining chronic changes in muscle strength, fat-free mass (FFM), whole-body protein balance, and exercise performance during eight weeks of resistance training.

The randomized, active-controlled, double-blind study, presented as a poster at the ISSN conference, enrolled 35 recreationally active male subjects between 35 and 55 years of age. All of the subjects were randomly allocated to one of three groups: an active group (2 grams Velositol + 15 grams whey protein), a low-dose comparator group (15 grams of whey protein) or a high-dose comparator group (30 grams of whey protein).

The subjects consumed the supplement immediately following exercise on training days and at the same time of day on non-training days. At 0, 4, and 8 weeks, the study researchers assessed body composition (4C via DEXA, Bod Pod, Bioimpedance), whole-body protein balance (15N-alanine), and upper/lower body performance [one rep max (1RM) and repetitions to failure (RTF) on bench press and squat, vertical jump power].

Velositol + 15 grams of whey protein not only significantly outperformed 15 grams of whey protein (alone) but also 30 grams of whey protein (alone) in several athletic performance measurements, including muscle endurance, strength, and power. These improvements were evident in as little as four weeks.

"These findings showed that the addition of Velositol to whey protein significantly increases performance outcomes, such as squat strength, reps to failure, vertical power, and vertical jump height, perhaps by modifying or optimizing muscle fiber physiology, as well as earlier adaptations in whole-body protein balance," said James Komorowski, Chief Science Officer, Nutrition21. "This research adds another important layer of substantiation for Velositol, which translates to real performance benefits."

About Velositol: Velositol is a patented amylopectin chromium complex. When used with protein, it accelerates and boosts muscle protein synthesis (MPS), which facilitates enhanced muscle growth, lean body mass, and quicker muscle recovery. Flavorless and easy to formulate with, Velositol is clinically proven to be safe and effective and maintains Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status. For more information, visit www.velositol.com.

About Nutrition21, LLC: Nutrition21, is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, medical foods, and beverages. With over 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development strategy that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients, which support unique claims associated with glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition, and sports nutrition, among others. For more information, please visit www.Nutrition21.com.

