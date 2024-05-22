Velostics Announces Yard to Expand its Unified Scheduling Platform

Velostics' cloud based solution helps shippers reduce costs and increase efficiency

HOUSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velostics, Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company pioneering unified scheduling, has announced its innovative yard solution to expand its platform. The company defines unified scheduling as the orchestration of inbound and outbound shipments for shippers at their manufacturing and distribution facility.

In the age of AI, shippers that continue to rely on spreadsheets, email based scheduling, siloed systems, manual check in and radio based yard orchestration will miss out on tremendous data driven value creation. By integrating dynamic appointment scheduling, easy driver text messaging based check-in/out, dock and yard orchestration, Velostics becomes the system of record for well executed operations. Velostics Yard will deliver on 3 key value drivers:

Labor Efficiency: 15% reduction in labor costs related to yard operations on average.

Inventory Optimization: 20% reduction in inventory carrying costs due to improved scheduling and better inventory management.

Improved Asset Utilization: 30% increase in yard space utilization and a 25% reduction in equipment idle time resulting in cost savings and improved asset efficiency.



Gaurav Khandelwal, founder and CEO of Velostics said: "In addition to customers already benefiting from their own and benchmarked data on dwell times, transportation costs and compliance and safety, they can now scorecard their shipment turn time by facility and supplier. All while getting investment payback within the year".

Velostics Yard builds on existing native integration with enterprise systems like Oracle OTM, Mercury Gate, SAP, BlueYonder and Manhattan via Redwood's Connect platform to stay true to the brand promise of going live in one day.

To learn more, visit https://www.velostics.com/solutions/yard or contact Pedro Sanz at [email protected].

About Velostics

Velostics is a cloud based logistics company specializing in unified scheduling of appointments, text based check in/out, dock and yard management for shippers. A 3-way scheduling solution with broker TMS's reduces manual emails and phone calls by 60%. Velostics solutions have a proven track record of minimizing manual tasks, errors, delays, detention, and increasing operational efficiency and throughput.

