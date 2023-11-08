Velotix AI-Powered Data Access and Policy Management available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide gain access to the Velotix data security platform to govern and control compliant access to data throughout the data access lifecycle

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotix, a leading data security company announced today that Velotix AI-powered data access and policy management is available in the Microsoft Azure marketplace. The Velotix data security platform governs and controls compliant access to data throughout the data access lifecycle to provide maximum data utilization with minimum risk.

By using Velotix, Microsoft Azure customers can more easily and securely access data while benefiting from scalable, reliable, and serverless analytics. Data teams can centralize data access and security policies using automated enforcement across Azure Synapse, Azure Databricks, Azure SQL Databases, PowerBI, and more -- through modern, fine-grained, attribute-based access controls (ABAC).

Automatically tagging and discovering data, Velotix creates a single repository for accessing information and granting and revoking permissions.  Users are able to enter data access requests and manage a self-service portal to track compliance and monitor the health of organizational data access.  Leveraging the power of AI, Velotix continuously learns and documents organizational policies and external regulations to keep companies compliant.   

"The risk of regulatory violations, fines and a tarnished brand is preventing data access that is needed for business agility and optimization," said Dr. Adi Hod, CEO and Co-Founder at Velotix. "Velotix brings Microsoft Azure customers faster and safer access to valuable data to enable market leaders to keep increasing their competitive edge." 

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Velotix reach more customers and markets."

About Velotix:

Velotix enables enterprises to navigate the challenges posed by privacy laws while still harnessing data for business intelligence.  Velotix introduces a unique AI-driven data security platform that automates policy management at scale, and provides the right access, to the right people, at the right time, for the right use to provide maximum data utilizations with the minimum risk.   Velotix was founded in 2020 by Dr. Adi Hod and Uriel Ekstein. For more information, visit www.velotix.com, LinkedIn.

