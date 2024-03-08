Velotric and Oyster Partner to Deliver Seamless Bike Insurance for Customers

NEW YORK, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotric, a fast-growing premium ebike company, has partnered with Oyster to provide seamless bike insurance to customers at the point of purchase. This partnership empowers Velotric to provide a differentiated experience and peace of mind when customers purchase premium ebikes through their eCommerce channel, fostering long-term customer relationships through insurance products.

"Peace of mind is a top priority for our riders, especially when it comes to protecting their investment from theft and damage. Through our partnership with Oyster, we provide a seamless insurance solution that lets our riders focus on the joy of riding without worry." - Eric Xu, Head of Customer Service.

"We're thrilled to partner with Velotric, whose team is known for delivering high-quality bike products and a superior customer experience," said Vic Yeh, CEO of Oyster. "We're excited to help elevate their brand of safety with best-in-class insurance products."

In addition to empowering Velotric customers to obtain insurance, the Oyster platform also allows Velotric to provide a cohesive insurance program for their bike dealers across the U.S., benefiting both the dealers' businesses and customers, and ultimately elevating a secure and safe brand.

About Oyster

Oyster is an insurance technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of insurance products and services for consumers and merchants. Merchants use Oyster to offer insurance to consumers at the point-of-sale, manage business insurance, and improve operational efficiency with software toolings. Consumers use Oyster to obtain personal insurance in a seamless purchase journey and manage their policies in one stop.

About Velotric

Velotric is on a mission to rekindle the joy of riding. Led by hardware co-founder of Lime, Adam Zhang, with the team comprising minds from Lime, Giant, Specialized and Decathlon, Velotric bikes are fueled by the proprietary Velopower drive system optimized for higher performance and greater affordability so that you can go on adventures, spark joy, and remember why you learned to ride a bike in the first place: because it's fun.

