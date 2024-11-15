Velotric Launches Black Friday and Cyber Week E-bike Deals - Save Up to $600! Plus, Exclusive Discounts on Accessories

Velotric is Offering Amazing Limited-Time Savings on High-Performance E-bikes and Gear, with Special Pricing on Top Models and Essential Cycling Accessories This Holiday Season

CARSON, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotric, a rapid leader in the e-bike market, renowned for their effortlessly comfortable e-bikes with their ComfortMax technology that deliver outstanding performance, top-tier safety, and a user-focused design, is excited to unveil their Black Friday and Cyber Week promotions, giving customers remarkable savings on their high-performance e-bikes.

Velotric Discover 2 Ebike in Cherry Crimson

Starting today, Velotric is offering shoppers exclusive discounts of up to $600 off their most popular models. This sale is one of Velotric's biggest of the year, providing an ideal opportunity for riders to elevate their biking experience with savings on everything from urban commuter bikes to rugged adventure models. Discounts will be automatically applied at checkout.

"Over the past two years, Velotric has empowered over 100,000 riders to log more than 50 million miles of reliable, sustainable transportation, offering a cleaner commuting option that reduces their carbon footprint," said Adam Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Velotric. "We're proud to help people rethink their daily travel while making a positive impact on the environment."

Black Friday Prelaunch: November 15 – November 28:

Buy TWO Save up to $400: November 22 – November 28:

$150 off the Discover 2 and Summit 1; buy 2 and get an additional $100 off (total saving $400 )

Limited 100 @ $999: November 22 - December 8:

BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER WEEK: November 29 – December 5

Post-Black Friday & Cyber Week: December 6 – December 8

For more details on deals, discounts, and extended holiday offers, visit Velotric's website at Velotricbike.com.

SOURCE Velotric