Velotric Launches Black Friday and Cyber Week E-bike Deals - Save Up to $600! Plus, Exclusive Discounts on Accessories

Nov 15, 2024, 06:00 ET
Velotric is Offering Amazing Limited-Time Savings on High-Performance E-bikes and Gear, with Special Pricing on Top Models and Essential Cycling Accessories This Holiday Season
CARSON, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotric, a rapid leader in the e-bike market, renowned for their effortlessly comfortable e-bikes with their ComfortMax technology that deliver outstanding performance, top-tier safety, and a user-focused design, is excited to unveil their Black Friday and Cyber Week promotions, giving customers remarkable savings on their high-performance e-bikes.
Starting today, Velotric is offering shoppers exclusive discounts of up to $600 off their most popular models. This sale is one of Velotric's biggest of the year, providing an ideal opportunity for riders to elevate their biking experience with savings on everything from urban commuter bikes to rugged adventure models. Discounts will be automatically applied at checkout.
"Over the past two years, Velotric has empowered over 100,000 riders to log more than 50 million miles of reliable, sustainable transportation, offering a cleaner commuting option that reduces their carbon footprint," said Adam Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Velotric. "We're proud to help people rethink their daily travel while making a positive impact on the environment."
Black Friday Prelaunch: November 15 – November 28:
- Discover 2 (Premium Commuter) - $150 off
- Sale Price: $1,749
- Summit 1 (Hybrid E-Mountain Bike) - $150 off
- Sale Price: $1,849
- Discover 1+ (Urban Commuter) - $500 off
- Sale Price: $1,099
- Nomad 1+ (Fat Tire) - $500 off
- Sale Price: $1,299
- T1 ST+ (Better for Exercise) - $350 off
- Sale Price: $1,199
- Fold 1 (Folding E-Bike) - $300 off
- Sale Price: $1,099
- Get 3 accessories & unlock 30% Off - on select accessories
Buy TWO Save up to $400: November 22 – November 28:
- $150 off the Discover 2 and Summit 1; buy 2 and get an additional $100 off (total saving $400)
Limited 100 @ $999: November 22 - December 8:
- Fold 1 Lite (Compact, Folding E-Bike) - $100 off
- Sale Price: $999 (Only 100 units first come, first serve)
- 30% Off select accessories when you buy 3
BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER WEEK: November 29 – December 5
- Discover 2 (Premium Commuter) - $150 Off (Buy 2 get an extra $100 off)
- Sale Price: $1,749
- Summit 1 (Hybrid eMountain Bike) - $150 Off (Buy 2 get an extra $100 off)
- Sale Price: $1,849
- Discover 1+ (Urban Commuter) - $400 Off
- Sale Price: $1,199
- Nomad 1+ (Fat Tire) - $400 Off
- Sale Price: $1,399
- T1 ST+ (Better for Exercise) - $250 Off
- Sale Price: $1,299
- Fold 1 (Folding E-Bike) - $200 Off
- Sale Price: $1,199
- Go 1 (Compact Utility) - $400 Off
- Sale Price: $1,299
- Packer 1 (Heavy-Duty Cargo) - $600 Off
- Sale Price: $1,599
- 50% Off on select accessories
- Unlock free additional 1-year extended warranty (3 years in total)
Post-Black Friday & Cyber Week: December 6 – December 8
- Discover 2 (Premium Commuter) - $150 Off
- Sale Price: $1,749
- Summit 1 (Hybrid Multi Terrain) - $150 Off
- Sale Price: $1,849
- Discover 1+ (Urban Commuter) - $400 Off
- Sale Price: $1,199
- Nomad 1+ (Fat Tire) - $400 Off
- Sale Price: $1,399
- T1 ST+ (E-Bike for Better Exercise) - $250 Off
- Sale Price: $1,299
- Fold 1 (Folding E-Bike) - $200 Off
- Sale Price: $1,199
- Go 1 (Compact Utility) - $300 Off
- Sale Price: $1,399
- Packer 1 (Heavy-Duty Cargo) - $500 Off
- Sale Price: $1,699
- 30% Off select accessories
For more details on deals, discounts, and extended holiday offers, visit Velotric's website at Velotricbike.com.
