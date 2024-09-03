Velour Beauty Launches V by Velour, A New Masstige False Lash Line

The premium lash brand is targeting Gen Z with their new line of innovative yet affordable lashes

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velour , the leader in false lashes, is redefining beauty trends by launching V by Velour, a new line of premium false lashes created for consumers to feel confident in expressing their originality. V by Velour is coming to market with two playful and easy-to-apply lash collections, eLASHtic™ and everGREEN, that are reusable 15+ wears with proper care.

V by Velour’s eLASHtic Stretch-Fit Technology allows the ultra-flex elastic lash band to contour itself to your eye shape and ensure a custom fit.

V by Velour eLASHtic™ lashes are the first lashes made with stretch-fit lash bands to provide the most comfortable lash experience ever. V by Velour's new Stretch-Fit Technology allows the ultra-flex elastic lash band to contour itself to your eye shape and ensure a custom fit. Their 6 lash styles are available for $9, and a 2-pack is available for $14.

V by Velour everGREEN lashes are a testament to Velour's commitment to designing products that are planet-positive, with biodegradable plant-based lash fibers created with a blend of bamboo, tapioca, corn and wood. Wispy and lightweight, these vegan, reusable lashes are fluffy with subtly tapered tips to mimic the look of natural lashes. Their 6 lash styles are available for $8, and a 2-pack is available for $12.

V by Velour is available on velourbeauty.com and Amazon from September 3rd. For more information, please contact: [email protected] .

ABOUT VELOUR:

Headquartered in Toronto, Velour Beauty is a premium false lash brand known for its innovative, approachable, and high-quality products. Founded in 2011, Velour's mission is to inspire confidence with premium quality products that help lash-curious consumers succeed with lashes. V by Velour, their masstige sub-brand, offers innovative yet affordable lashes. They create makeup that defies categorization and inspires originality, including first-to-market eLASHtic™ Lashes, designed with Stretch-Fit Technology for a custom fit, and everGREEN Lashes, made with biodegradable plant-based fibers.

SOURCE Velour