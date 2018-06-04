Veloxis Partners with the American Society of Transplant Surgeons to Award First Annual ASTS-Veloxis Fellowship in Transplantation

Veloxis is thrilled to be funding a two-year transplant surgery fellowship for Kazunari Sasaki, MD at the Cleveland Clinic. The ASTS-Veloxis Fellowship in Transplantation will be awarded each year at the American Transplant Congress to an outstanding transplant surgery fellow.

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chief Executive Officer, Craig Collard said, "Veloxis is committed to transplant, and we've been privileged to work closely with the American Society of Transplant Surgeons. When ASTS approached us with this unmet need, we eagerly committed our support. We congratulate Dr. Sasaki, and are confident that this is the next step in what will be a fulfilling career changing the lives of patients."

About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed ENVARSUS XR® (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the Company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose™, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The Company is focused on the direct commercialization of ENVARSUS XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO. For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.

