Velstar Helps Key Hudson Yard Area Building Achieve Internet Connectivity Certification

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Velstar International LLC, a global technology solutions provider, announced today the deployment of a high-quality, fully redundant, dual-path Internet network into 555 West 25th Street in New York City. Owned by MacTaggart Family & Partners (MFP LP), this PLATINUM Certified building is a stately, six-story, pre-war loft building in the heart of the West Chelsea Art District and a few blocks from Hudson Yards. It offers tenants a broad range of technology amenities in partnership with Skywire Networks, one of the fastest-growing Internet builders in NYC. MFP LP has made a significant investment in the building's elevator system, common-area upgrades, surveillance and access security, as well as fiber-based, high-speed Internet, data and voice services.

Launched by the Bloomberg administration in partnership with New York City Economic Development Corp., Wired Certification is a standardized rating system designed to identify, evaluate and certify commercial buildings with the fastest and most reliable Internet connections, and has been adopted by the nation's leading owners. Buildings that meet or exceed the official set of standards developed for assessing Internet services in commercial buildings are awarded one of four levels of Wired Certification: Platinum, Gold, Silver or Certified. 555 West 25th Street's PLATINUM level Wired Certification was achieved through various partnerships that upgraded the telecommunications infrastructure of the building to meet current and future tenant needs for best-in-class Internet, voice, data networking and managed IT solutions.

"Our goal is to provide high-quality amenities and services to our tenants, and we knew that achieving a WiredScore Certification was critical to that effort in attracting emerging technology, advertising, media and information technology (TAMI) companies that require reliable, high-speed Internet services," states Ken Wentworth, Executive Vice President for MFP LP. "Velstar was instrumental in identifying best-in-breed network providers to help us achieve our PLATINUM level Wired Certification. We recognized their capability to deliver highly reliable fiber and redundant fixed wireless Internet connectivity into our building so that our tenants can choose from a wide variety of secure, reliable and redundant network services."

"Skywire Networks is one of the only network providers in NYC that offered a fully redundant network consisting of both terrestrial fiber and fixed wireless Internet connectivity," comments Tony Ruggieri, Managing Partner of Global Sales at Velstar. "Their team delivered on their promise and had the building connected in just a few days, versus customary installation that can take weeks or months to complete. Skywire's commitment and professional project management of this seamless installation provided favorable tenant feedback as well as a very positive experience for building management."

"Skywire Networks has been establishing relationships with building owners who want to improve communications solutions for their tenants," states Alan Levy, CEO at Skywire. "We work closely with our channel partners and building owners to identify buildings that have poor Internet and diverse connectivity. Skywire proposed network solutions that best fit the building and its tenants' needs."

About Skywire Networks

Skywire Networks is one of the fastest-growing Ethernet providers in New York City, with more than 650 lit buildings, 37 distribution hubs, and a near-net footprint of over 39,000 commercial buildings. The company provides both direct and wholesale Ethernet Private Lines and Internet with speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 10Gbps. Skywire Networks addresses the problem of poor fiber density in NYC by leveraging various edge technologies to deliver SLA, fiber-class throughput, and connectivity. To learn more, visit www.skywirenetworks.com or reach us at 844-SKYWIRE.

About Velstar

Since 2004, Velstar has supported building owners/managers and enterprise businesses, specializing in day-to-day operational needs and advocating for industry-best technology practices, technology solutions, and pricing. As a global technology solutions provider with over 90 different partner companies, Velstar offers an unbiased representation of Internet, voice, data networking and managed IT solutions. It also provides structured (low voltage) network cabling for all businesses along the East Coast from Boston to the Carolinas.

For more information, please visit their website at www.velstar.com or contact their NYC office at 212-882-1345 to speak with a professional client account manager.

