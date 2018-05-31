Velstar International Named PinkTie.org 2018 Go-Giver Sponsor

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Velstar International (www.velstar.com), a global organization serving the technology needs of enterprise and commercial real estate markets, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 6th Annual PinkTie.org 2018 Event to benefit Stony Brook Children's Hospital.

PinkTie.org has officially kicked off plans for the highly anticipated event, which will take place on Monday, June 11, from 6 to 11 p.m. at The Carltun At Eisenhower Park, N.Y. One hundred percent of proceeds will go to charity. Not only is the community impact huge, but also 5,000 expected attendees will enjoy featured guest appearances from Tony Award nominee, Constantine Maroulis, Wrestling Legend, Hulk Hogan and former NY Yankee great, and Latin Grammy Award nominee, Bernie Williams.

The event promises to be an exciting evening of networking, amazing food, an open bar, raffle prizes, a unique wine lounge, beer garden, casino games, and more unforgettable experiences.

What began as a small business networking effort with a charitable bent has become the backbone of Long Island's fastest-growing philanthropy movement – a collaborative effort uniting top attorneys, realtors, sports icons, celebrities and other representatives of the Northeast's corporate elite. In addition to the high-profile participants, Signature Pink Ties autographed by athletes and celebrities are framed and auctioned off at PinkTie.org's events, bringing further awareness to the local philanthropic efforts they support.

Founded in 2012 by Mike Cave, PinkTie.org was built on the methodology of growing personally and professionally through giving back and building a strong presence in the community. This and other PinkTie.org philanthropic efforts capture the true spirit of Long Islanders joining together in the fight against diseases that disproportionately affect loved ones.

"We are thrilled to announce Velstar as a Go-Giver sponsor for this year. Thank you so much, Velstar, for contributing and being a part of this great cause!" said Mike Cave, Founder of PinkTie.org.

To learn more about how you can be a part of the fastest-growing charitable networking organization or this year's June 11 event, please visit PinkTie.org or PinkTie1000.org, or for any questions, please contact: Dean Spinato at contact@TiedInMedia.com or call 631-293-8433.

About Velstar International

Established in 2004, Velstar International is a pioneer in client advocacy, serving the technology needs of the enterprise and commercial real estate markets. As a global company, Velstar offers an unbiased representation of technology-driven solutions from its global supplier community. Its innovative platform, the Velstar Marketplace™, functions as a central repository of phone and internet resources, providing useful information to building owners, building managers, real estate professionals and office tenants that seek best-in-class amenities.

