Veltex Medical, Inc. Signs Medical Director For Mount Hope Complex

Dr. Olu Sangodeyi, MD, is the President and CEO of Med-Surg Physician Group Inc in Beckley, West Virginia. He is a board-certified general surgeon leading a multi-specialty practice providing adult and pediatric surgery, primary care, and substance use disorder treatment. He also currently serves on the medical staff of Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia.

Dr. Sangodeyi commented, "I am very excited to join the Veltex medical team as the Medical Director at Mount Hope, West Virginia and look forward to providing support for those in the region suffering from substance use disorder. The Mt. Hope Recovery Center will provide vital residential and outpatient services to our region. Veltex's passion, expertise and unique approach to addiction treatment will address essential gaps in these services in and I'm looking forward to launching this effort in Mt. Hope."

Dr. Sangodeyi graduated in the top of his class at the prestigious University of Ibadan Medical College in Nigeria. He received his surgical education at Allegheny General Hospital, in addition to Children Hospitals in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Denver, Colorado with expertise in laparoscopic and robotic surgery. He also completed a post-graduate certificate from the University of Pittsburgh's School of Public Health in Global Health. Dr. Sangodeyi's broad training and expertise includes many years of providing treatment and coordinating wrap-around services for those suffering from substance use disorder. He is also a long-time member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the nation's leading addiction medicine professional organization.

With a passion for providing the highest quality of care for those struggling with addiction, Dr. Sangodeyi believes that substance use disorder is a chronic, relapsing disease of the brain that can be successfully treated and deems all patients should be treated with respect and dignity. Dr. Sangodeyi has worked tirelessly for many years to address the stigma attached to this disease. Further, he has routinely provided expertise in integrated medical and behavioral healthcare with various organizations throughout the region.

Dr. Sangodeyi holds strongly the belief that it is the right of all human beings to receive the highest quality healthcare, adhering to the World Health Organization definition of "Health" as "the state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease and infirmity."

Dr. Sangodeyi is also the co-founder and the President of the World Health Mission, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing no-cost health care consultation and medical equipment in various international locations.

The Mount Hope Recovery Center is near completion and will serve as among the largest rehabilitation and chemical dependance complexes, with up to 150 beds, in the State with both inpatient and outpatient services along with a large detox capability and crisis stabilization unit.

As previously reported, Veltex Corporation has acquired a large commercial property complex, and its contents, in Fayette County, West Virginia. The property, located in Mount Hope West Virginia, sits on more than four acres of land. The property has a one-story commercial building of approximately 25,000 square feet and parking for more than 180 vehicles.

This property and complex will be held by Veltex Properties, Inc., a wholly owned Delaware subsidiary of Veltex Corporation.

Veltex will update shareholders with developments as progress warrants on corporate business, legal, tax and accounting matters. Veltex Corporation seeks to update shareholders on the immediate future of the company as new material developments warrant. We look forward to creating partnerships and alliances and acquiring real property that will highlight our comparative and competitive advantages in the chemical dependency rehabilitation and holding industry and in general.

Veltex Corporation, incorporated in Utah September 17, 1987, is a public holding corporation, which maintains its corporate headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. The company's common shares trade OTC Markets under the symbol VLXC.

