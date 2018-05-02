Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member

Veltio's clients represent a wide range of retail companies, from tier-1 multinational corporations to smaller, privately held companies and across verticals including grocery, fast fashion and specialty retailers globally. Veltio, one of the largest dedicated Oracle RPAS integrators worldwide, has recently opened a new office in Santiago, Chile, to further Oracle and Veltio's success in the region. The combined growth and expansion naturally led to Oracle and Veltio strengthening their collaboration.

"As an Oracle Partner for nearly 15 years and now one of the world's largest Oracle Retail Planning and Optimization integrator, Veltio is proud to have achieved Platinum Level in OPN," said Costas Malamas, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Veltio. "It is a significant milestone towards our global expansion into new geographies in Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East."

"Solution oriented relationships like Veltio are crucial to the Oracle ecosystem. Veltio's growth in this environment is a testament to their drive for cutting-edge technology and investment in high quality people," said Jeff Warren, Vice President, Oracle Retail.

With its Platinum status, Veltio receives the benefit of developing specializations that will allow them to grow their business, increase their expertise, reach higher levels of customer retention, and create differentiation in the marketplace. Platinum members also become eligible to resell all Oracle Technology products and can apply to resell Oracle Applications and Industry Solutions. In addition, they receive access to Oracle account representatives and My Oracle Support updates for all products, discounts on training, limited free assessment/exam vouchers, reduced rates on the purchase of Oracle licenses for internal use, discounts on advances customer services and more.

For more information about the benefits of becoming an OPN Platinum level partner, please visit: http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/index.htm

About Veltio

In 2004, Veltio was founded by a team of highly respected retail and technology specialists who were intimately involved in the development and implementation of the Oracle Retail Planning and Optimization suite of products. This core group of leaders drives the ethos and direction of the business and is supported by an experienced pool of business consultants, technical specialists and scientists based in North America, Latin America, Europe and Russia. No matter who we work with, all our customers benefit from Veltio's truly incomparable perspective on retail planning and optimization, as well as a passion for continuous innovation in retail technology.

About Oracle Retail:

Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated suite of best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together and empower commerce. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to anticipate market changes, simplify operations and inspire authentic brand interactions. For more information, visit our website at www.oracle.com/retail.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veltio-becomes-oracle-partnernetwork-platinum-level-member-300640843.html

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

