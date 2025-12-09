Veltris investing on Vertical AI: AI-Powered Solution Accelerators to Build, Modernize, and Monetize Investments for Micro Industries

Veltris Vertical AI makes AI real by embedding AI into micro-industry workflows to deliver measurable business outcomes.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veltris, an AI-first digital product engineering services firm, today announced the launch of its expanded portfolio of Vertical AI Solution Accelerators, powered by V2AP (Veltris Vertical AI Accelerator Platform) - a modular Vertical AI platform that provides reusable workflows, MLOps pipelines, and domain-specific agents. These accelerators are designed to assist micro-industries across Healthcare, Communications, Hi-Tech, and Diversified Industrials accelerate product development, modernize operations, and unlock new revenue streams.

Veltris was recently featured in the HFS Challenger's Code study, "Vertical AI is a real win as Veltris lifts growth for micro-industries," which highlights Veltris as a next-generation Vertical AI solutions partner.

"Embedding AI into micro-industry workflows makes Vertical AI real by bridging the gap from hype to reality and accelerating monetization of platform and product investments." said Hiral Chandrana, CEO & Board Member, Veltris.

"Two very different worlds, one based on humans and the other on technology, are blending with AI, accelerating it, making Services-as-Software the only category of growth into 2035," said Saurabh Gupta, President, Research & Advisory Services, HFS Research.

Embedded Within Veltris' Build-Modernize-Monetize Framework

Veltris' Vertical AI accelerators are tightly integrated with its signature Build-Modernize-Monetize model, enabling clients to build and modernize platforms, eliminate tech debt, unify data for AI readiness, and reinvest efficiency gains into new revenue-generating features.

These accelerators combine deep domain expertise with Generative AI, ML Ops, Autonomous AI Agents, Connected Industry X.0, and 5G-enabled digital connectivity to deliver measurable enterprise outcomes.

Vertical AI Solution Accelerators are Veltris Intelligent Assistants (VIA) Driving Real-World Industry Impact

Veltris' accelerators are purpose-built for transformation across HealthTech & PBM platforms, Dental Care, Secure Networking, and Smart Manufacturing - ensuring AI solutions are vertically relevant, workflow-aligned, and outcome-driven.

CodeMedix VIA (HealthTech) - "A leading PBM and health tech organization reduced claim denials by 30% and improved coding accuracy after deploying CodeMedix VIA and AI autonomous agents."

Dental Care VIA - "A multi-clinic dental service organization (DSO) used Dentistry Automation from Veltris to optimize its case management, decreasing patient wait times by over 25%."

FaultAnalyze VIA (Telecom) - "A major telecom operator used FaultAnalyze Multi-agent AI system to cut its Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) for network outages by over 80%, significantly improving network reliability."

DefectQC VIA (Industrials) - "A leading parts manufacturer integrated DefectQC (AI powered computer vision) into its assembly line, boosting defect detection accuracy to over 99% and reducing costly material waste."

VIA Solution Accelerators are powered by V2AP - Veltris Vertical AI Accelerator Platform

Each accelerator is built on V2AP, Veltris' modular Vertical AI framework that enables rapid implementation, domain alignment, transparent AI governance, and enterprise-grade scalability.

About Veltris

Veltris is a Digital Product Engineering Services partner that delivers next-generation technology and micro-industry solutions across healthcare, communications, Hi-tech, manufacturing, and financial sectors.

Through its Build - Modernize - Monetize framework and connected Vertical AI solutions, Veltris helps clients accelerate product development, modernize legacy platforms, and unlock new revenue streams. Veltris brings domain-rich talent, AI-first architectures, and agile delivery models to power transformation for enterprises and private equity portfolio companies.

To explore Veltris AI Solution Accelerators or request a personalized demo, visit https://www.veltris.com/ai-solutions/

