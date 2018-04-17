VELUX® Announces Acquisition Of Wasco Products Inc.

"It will further strengthen our position in the commercial and residential daylighting category," said Briggs, who took the helm of the VELUX Group in January. "Wasco's commitment to continuous product improvement makes it a perfect match for the VELUX family."

VELUX has grown to be one of the largest commercial skylight manufacturers in the U.S. with its Modular Skylight system, Flat Glass skylights, Commercial Sun Tunnel™ Skylights and the new Dynamic Dome built in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Founded in 1935, Wasco has a heritage of innovation, bringing new products to market in anticipation of changing energy requirements and design needs. The company's diverse commercial product line includes fully customizable metal-framed skylight systems, energy-efficient Lumira® Aerogel insulated skylights, barrel vault skylights and multilayer polycarbonate skylights.

"Our two companies share a vision for creating happy and healthy workplaces and homes with daylighting, and we're honored to join forces with the Wasco team," said Tim Miller, president of VELUX America LLC, the U.S. sales company of the VELUX Group. "Together, we can help architects and interior designers bring their visions for better work environments to life through a strong and diverse commercial product offering. On behalf of VELUX, I want to welcome Wasco Skylights' talented employees and sales representatives into the VELUX family."

With the addition of existing Wasco manufacturing facilities in Wells, Maine, and Reno, Nevada, VELUX will bolster its manufacturing capabilities and geographic reach.

"Combined with a recent expansion of our Greenwood, South Carolina, plant, these new facilities will strengthen our leadership in the daylighting category," said John W. Pillman, president at VELUX Greenwood LLC, the U.S. manufacturing arm of the VELUX Group. "Together, our manufacturing teams will build on a shared legacy of excellence."

About VELUX

VELUX is the world leader in skylights and roof windows and is one of the strongest brands in the global building materials sector. VELUX America products are available nationwide through home centers, building material suppliers, lumberyards and independent door, window or roofing retailers. Consumers can locate local suppliers and installers and access information on skylight selection and the benefits of bringing more natural light and fresh air into the home by visiting veluxusa.com or whyskylights.com. VELUX skylights are made in America in Greenwood, South Carolina.

