VELUX Opens First North American Experience Center in Mountain View, California

New interactive destination helps homeowners and building professionals explore the power of daylight, fresh air and healthier home design

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VELUX, the global leader in skylights and daylighting solutions, today announced the opening of the VELUX Experience Center in Mountain View, California, the company's first Experience Center in North America. Designed as an immersive destination for homeowners, architects, builders, remodelers, roofers, designers and the broader community, the new space allows visitors to experience firsthand how daylight and fresh air can transform homes and improve everyday living.

Located at 312 Castro St in Mountain View, the Experience Center brings VELUX products to life through interactive exhibits, fully designed living environments, educational displays and personalized consultations that help visitors better understand how natural light, ventilation and smart skylight technology can improve wellness, comfort and home design.

OEO Studio from Copenhagen, Denmark was the conceptual designer. The architect for this project was DERN Architecture + Development and Hillhouse Construction Company managed construction.

"This VELUX Experience Center represents an exciting new chapter for our company," said Stephan Moyon, president of VELUX America/VELUX Canada. "For more than 50 years, we've helped people bring more daylight and fresh air into their homes. Now we're creating a place where visitors can experience those benefits for themselves, explore design possibilities and gain confidence in how daylighting can improve the places where they live."

The VELUX Experience Center is designed as an educational journey. Visitors move through a series of rooms that demonstrate how daylight and natural ventilation affect sleep, indoor air quality, mood and more. Throughout the experience, guests can operate working skylights, explore integrated shades and smart home controls, and learn how daylighting strategies can be incorporated into homes of every size and style.

The center also offers complimentary consultations with VELUX design specialists, allowing homeowners and professionals to discuss renovation projects, new construction, skylight placement, product selection and installation considerations.

In addition to serving consumers, the Experience Center will become a resource for the building industry, housing VELUX's third Pro Partner Academy in the United States where contractors can receive both business opportunity and hands-on installation education at no cost. Additionally, professionals can request onsite training for their entire team via the company's mobile training vans in the Bay Area.

"Whether someone is planning a remodel, designing a custom home, specifying products for a client or simply looking for inspiration, we wanted to create a place where they could experience the difference daylight and fresh air make," said Moyon.

The VELUX Experience Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Visitors can explore independently or schedule a complimentary consultation with a VELUX design specialist.

For more information, visit https://www.veluxusa.com/experience-center.

ABOUT VELUX

VELUX manufactures skylight systems and is one of the strongest brands in the global building materials sector. VELUX products are available nationwide through home centers, building material suppliers, lumber yards and independent door, window or roofing retailers. Consumers can locate local suppliers and installers and access information on skylight selection and the benefits of bringing more natural light and fresh air into the home by visiting veluxusa.com. VELUX skylights are made in America in Greenwood, South Carolina, and Wells, Maine.

SOURCE VELUX