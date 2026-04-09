VELUX Skylight System Named Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder Media

Recognition honors innovation in energy efficiency, daylighting, and healthier home design

FORT MILL, S.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VELUX, the global leader in skylights and daylight solutions, today announced that the VELUX Solar-Powered Fresh Air Skylight System has been named Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder Media. The editorial team recognized building products that advance energy efficiency while demonstrating measurable environmental impact and relevance to today's most pressing housing challenges.

The VELUX Skylight System was recognized for its ability to deliver more natural light, improve energy performance, and support cooler, healthier indoor environments within an easy-to-install design.

"Homebuilders and homeowners alike are looking for solutions that improve comfort and efficiency without adding complexity," said Stephan Moyon, president of VELUX America/VELUX Canada. "This recognition from Green Builder reinforces the role natural daylighting and ventilation can play in creating more sustainable, livable homes. As expectations for performance and comfort evolve, skylights are becoming a more integral part of sustainable residential design, especially skylights that can deliver both daylight and fresh air, such as the VELUX Solar Powered Fresh Air Skylight System."

The VELUX Skylight System brings natural light deeper into the home and reduces reliance on artificial lighting during the day. The system also includes a pre-installed, remote-controlled, room-darkening shade. When closed, the double-pleated shade provides up to 46% improvement in thermal values and up to 43% improvement in solar heat gain. Coordinating shade use during extreme heat or cold can further optimize energy performance.

It also supports passive design strategies. Positioned high in the building envelope, skylights maximize the stack effect, allowing warm, stale air to rise and escape while drawing in cooler air below. By acting as natural exhaust points, venting skylights can replace indoor air up to 15 times faster than vertical windows alone, reducing reliance on mechanical cooling while refreshing the space and improving indoor air quality.

Green Builder's Sustainable Product of the Year honor follows multiple industry recognitions for the VELUX Skylight System, including the Architecture MasterPrize "Best of the Best" Award and the Pro Builder magazine's Most Valuable Product Award.

To see the full list of building products recognized by Green Builder, visit: www.greenbuildermedia.com. For more information about the VELUX Skylight System, visit www.veluxusa.com.

VELUX manufactures skylight systems and is one of the strongest brands in the global building materials sector. VELUX products are available nationwide through home centers, building material suppliers, lumber yards and independent door, window or roofing retailers. Consumers can locate local suppliers and installers and access information on skylight selection and the benefits of bringing more natural light and fresh air into the home by visiting veluxusa.com. VELUX skylights are made in America in Greenwood, South Carolina, and Wells, Maine.

SOURCE VELUX