VELUX Launches Residential Polycarbonate Dome Skylights Designed for Extreme Weather and Heat Across the Southern United States

New product line delivers unmatched durability with an industry-first 5-year hail warranty

FORT MILL, S.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VELUX, the global leader in skylights and daylight solutions, today announced the launch of its Residential Polycarbonate Dome Skylights for select Southern U.S. markets. The new line provides a solution for areas with severe weather or consistent high heat, including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. With this launch, VELUX now offers the most complete residential skylight portfolio available in these states.

VELUX is best known for its innovation in high-performance glass skylights. Building on that expertise, and in an effort to address local customary demand and the historical use of dome skylights, the company developed its polycarbonate dome skylights for the unique requirements of southern markets, where stringent impact-resistance and hurricane codes demand high-performance alternative materials. In areas such as coastal Florida, wind-borne debris standards require skylight solutions engineered for extreme conditions.

"Our Polycarbonate Dome Skylights are virtually unbreakable," said Stephan Moyon, president of VELUX America/VELUX Canada. "They provide a code-compliant, high-performance solution for builders and homeowners in hurricane-prone and high-impact zones, without compromising durability or the many benefits of adding more natural light into your home."

Built for Extreme Conditions

The new Residential Polycarbonate Dome Skylights are built to withstand the harshest weather. These new products are built to protect against 2" size hail and have a Class A Fire Resistance Rating. They have been tested to endure heavy wind gusts, rain and wind-borne debris associated with hurricanes. Even after 10 years of rooftop exposure, the material remains up to 10 times stronger than acrylic – a material commonly used by other skylight manufacturers.

VELUX uses polycarbonate with a coextruded UV guard cap layer to prevent discoloration and maintain impact strength. The dome is paired with a long-lasting, low-maintenance Kynar-coated aluminum frame and VELUX's InstantGlaze™ patented sealant system, delivering a fully watertight installation designed for extreme conditions.

VELUX backs this durability with the industry's first 5-year hail warranty, a distinction unmatched in the category.

Customized Daylight for Every Climate

The new polycarbonate skylights are available in a broad range of popular standard sizes as well as custom sizes in both curb-mounted and pan-flashed configurations. The line is available in two options that reduce glare and solar heat gain while maintaining comfortable daylighting:

Bronze Tint: Ideal for southeastern Gulf states from Florida to Texas, offering improved light diffusion and heat control.

White Tint: Designed for western and southwestern climates from Texas to California, delivering 100% light diffusion.

Extending VELUX's Leadership

For more than 50 years, VELUX has helped U.S. homeowners transform interiors through the power of daylight. The company has built its reputation as a category pioneer and global leader in residential skylights by delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that bring in more natural light and make rooms feel larger, more open, and more connected to the outdoors. From kitchens and living rooms to hallways and bathrooms, VELUX weather-tight skylights enhance architectural design while reducing reliance on artificial lighting.

For more information about the new Residential Polycarbonate Dome Skylights, visit https://publications.veluxusa.com/residential-polycarbonate-dome-skylight-catalog/full-view.html or www.veluxusa.com.

ABOUT VELUX

VELUX manufactures skylight systems and is one of the strongest brands in the global building materials sector. VELUX products are available nationwide through home centers, building material suppliers, lumber yards and independent door, window or roofing retailers. Consumers can locate local suppliers and installers and access information on skylight selection and the benefits of bringing more natural light and fresh air into the home by visiting veluxusa.com. VELUX skylights are made in America in Greenwood, South Carolina, and Wells, Maine.

SOURCE VELUX