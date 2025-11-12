VELUX Skylight System Recognized as Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Renovation Award Winner

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VELUX , the global leader in skylights and daylight solutions, announced today its next-generation skylight won a prestigious Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Award.

The VELUX Skylight System is a first-of-its-kind product that features a pre-installed, remote-controlled, solar-powered shade that reduces heat loss in winter and blocks heat gain in summer. Research shows that when the double-pleated, room-darkening solar shade is in the down position, it enhances the already industry-leading thermal performance by up to 45% and blocks up to 19% more of the sun's radiation, providing year-round comfort and energy savings.

Available in both fixed and venting models, the VELUX Skylight System brings natural light and fresh air into any room, transforming interiors into brighter, more open, and inviting spaces.

As homeowners increasingly prioritize wellness and smart home functionality, skylights are emerging as a key upgrade in renovation projects. The venting model of the Skylight System enhances indoor air quality by quickly refreshing stale indoor air, which the EPA reports is often two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Studies show that skylights can help remove indoor pollutants up to 15 times faster than vertical windows alone. This natural ventilation, combined with abundant daylight, supports long-term wellness benefits, including improved mood, better sleep, and stronger immune function.

Additionally, homeowners can also automate operations with VELUX ACTIVE, a smart home system that monitors indoor climate and adjusts skylights and shades to maintain optimal daylight, humidity, temperature and CO₂ levels.

For more information, visit veluxusa.com . To see the complete list of Good Housekeeping award winners, visit: goodhousekeeping.com/homereno2026 .

VELUX manufactures skylight systems and is one of the strongest brands in the global building materials sector. VELUX products are available nationwide through home centers, building material suppliers, lumber yards and independent door, window or roofing retailers. Consumers can locate local suppliers and installers and access information on skylight selection and the benefits of bringing more natural light and fresh air into the home by visiting veluxusa.com . VELUX skylights are made in America in Greenwood, South Carolina, and Wells, Maine.

