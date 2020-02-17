VELUX® Teams Up With Design Expert Emily Henderson For Brighten Up Any Room Design Giveaway

"We're pleased to work with Emily to once again brighten someone's life with a new light-filled space," said Chan Hoyle, director of national marketing communications for VELUX.

Henderson often uses design as a force for good, focusing on the idea that thoughtful design can positively affect a person's life, mood and overall wellness. Last year she transformed a master bedroom for a Salt Lake City couple in the first Brighten Up giveaway.

The giveaway opens Feb. 17 and closes March 16 at 11:59:59 p.m. It is open to anyone 21 or over who owns their own home and lives in the U.S. Please see contest rules below. Click here to enter.

VELUX is the world leader in skylights and roof windows and is one of the strongest brands in the global building materials sector. VELUX products are available nationwide through home centers, building material suppliers, lumberyards and independent door, window or roofing retailers. Consumers can locate local suppliers and installers and access information on skylight selection and the benefits of bringing more natural light and fresh air into the home by visiting whyskylights.com. VELUX skylights are made in America in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Brighten Up Any Room Giveaway Rules

No purchase necessary to enter or win. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Must be 21 years of age or older, a legal resident of the U.S./DC, and own their own home. Winner to be selected on or about May 22, 2020. Contest begins on 2/17/20 at 9:00 a.m. ET and ends on 3/16/20 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. To enter, for alternate means of entry and for Official Rules visit https://whyskylights.com/brighten-up-giveaway . Sponsor: VELUX America Inc. 450 Old Brickyard Road PO Box 5001 Greenwood, SC 29648-5001.

