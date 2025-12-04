VELVÆRE SECURES $555 MILLION IN FINANCING TO ADVANCE LUXURY REAL ESTATE COMMUNITY IN DEER VALLEY'S NEW EAST VILLAGE

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velvære, the premier wellness-focused, ski-in/ski-out residential community in Deer Valley's East Village, today announces it has secured an additional $197 million in capital financing from Anchor Loans, a leading institutional lender with a track record in funding large-scale residential and community developments nationwide. The financing was arranged and advised by LFB Ventures, with equity backing from Toba Capital. The financing, combined with existing funds, has been restructured into a $555 million multi-product construction revolver to complete the build-out of Velvære's estate lots, private amenities, and luxury vertical residential offerings.

Key Financing Highlights

$197M in new financing secured from Anchor Loans

secured from Anchor Loans $555M total financing following restructuring of existing capital

following restructuring of existing capital Financing arranged and advised by LFB Ventures

Equity backing from Toba Capital

Funding will support: Construction of private wellness and adventure amenities Vertical development of luxury residences



A $1 Billion Vision for Next-Generation Mountain Living

Velvære spans 60 acres and represents a $1 billion wellness-driven alpine community, developed by Pioche Partners, LLC, a joint venture between Bonfire Collective and VP Companies, Inc. The development is designed to integrate luxury homes, cutting-edge wellness amenities, and adventure-focused living. Their new financing will accelerate this vision, marking a pivotal milestone in the development of Deer Valley's expanded East Village. Backed by partnerships with Fountain Life, Technogym, and Aescape, Velvære is positioned to capture strong buyer demand for high-end, slopeside wellness living in Deer Valley.

Capital Strategy and Market Momentum

"Securing capital that mirrored the nature of our client's vision was paramount to the capital markets effort," said Blake Bitterlin, Founder & President of LFB Ventures. "We focused on engaging a single-source capital provider capable of consolidating legacy debt into a streamlined, revolving debt facility that addresses all the needs for land development, amenity, and home construction for each diverse product type, including the world-class amenities that define this one-of-a-kind community."

Velvære's new capital investment follows record-setting market momentum in Deer Valley's East Village, with explosive sales success at the new base, and multiple estate lot sales at Velvære closing between $4 million and $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This sales velocity reflects Velvaere and the East Village's status as the premier destination for ski-in/ski-out living in the market and reinforces Velvære's positioning as the next evolution of mountain communities.

Unlocking the Next Phase of Velvære

"This financing will unlock the next chapter of Velvære," said Dayson Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer of Bonfire Collective and Partner at Pioche Partners. "We're not just building homes — we're building a community where residents can live, explore, train, and recover with the same resources and energy professional athletes rely on, all while experiencing the connection and joy of mountain living."

The community, a private, gated enclave within the East Village, offers direct ski-in/ski-out access via an onsite Deer Valley chairlift, along with a wellness center ("The Well") featuring performance and recovery modalities, and a family-focused adventure center ("The Base") with year-round recreation.

The first estate residences were completed in 2024, with additional residences and estate lots currently under development, priced from $4 million to $12 million.

For more information and regular updates on Velvære, please visit www.velvaereparkcity.com

ABOUT VELVAERE

Velvære is a new 60-acre community featuring direct ski-in/ski-out access to Deer Valley Resort. Residents will enjoy year-round mountain adventure and recreation through a privately-accessed onsite ski lift, extensive ski terrain, an integrated wellness center with cutting-edge modalities, and a family adventure center and ski beach. The community includes 115 estate homesites, private residences, and cabins. Velvære is a private enclave within Deer Valley's East Village expansion and enjoys the benefits of being within walking distance from the new base village yet separate enough to enjoy privacy and exclusivity. For more information on Velvaere, please visit http://www.velvaereparkcity.com and follow along on Facebook at @velvaereparkcity and Instagram @velvaereparkcity.

ABOUT PIOCHE PARTNERS

Bonfire Collective

Bonfire Collective was established to combine the heritage of a 50-year-old best-in-class construction company with a legacy of building Utah's ultra-estates with cutting-edge, technology and wellness-based master-planned communities. Bonfire Collective partners with developers, architects, and interior designers to create luxury wellness communities in some of the most highly sought-after locations in Utah and Idaho and adventure communities across the west.

VP Companies, Inc.

Founded in 1992, VP Companies focuses on maximizing value in real estate investments through long-term strategic partnerships, development expertise, operational management efficiencies, capital formation, and targeted marketing. Over the last three decades VP Companies has specialized in high-end amenitized development, with a total of over $1.6 billion total sales. Notable developments include Colorado Golf Club, Clear Creek Tahoe, and Zenergy Health Club and Spa. VP has been active in the following states since inception: Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada, Washington, Utah, and Montana.

ABOUT LFB VENTURES

LFB Ventures, Inc. ("LFB"), founded in 2017, is a leading real estate capital advisory firm in the housing industry. Since inception, LFB has arranged nearly $3 billion in capital for developers and builders nationwide. Led by industry veterans with first-hand experience in development, construction, and finance, the LFB team plays more than a capital advisory role – LFB becomes an extension of its client's operational team through the life cycle of their projects. LFB is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices in Los Angeles and New York.

