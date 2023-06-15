Velvet Brings Its Award-Winning Dispensary Experience to Napa

The California-based Chain Opens June 15, 2023 in the Space Formerly Owned by Harvest

NAPA, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velvet Cannabis has just arrived in Napa, bringing its award-winning dispensary experience to life in a space well-known by local enthusiasts – 2449 2nd Street, formerly owned by Harvest of Napa.

Rooted in California, with stores in the East Bay and also Los Angeles, Velvet has grown a reputation for excellence based on its well-curated menu of cannabis products and friendly, knowledgeable budtenders. Visitors can expect white-glove customer service from the moment they arrive, with budtenders on hand to guide them through a wide array of recreational and wellness products, including cannabis flower, edibles, CBD oils, topicals, tinctures, vapes, drinks and more.

"We are thrilled to bring our award-winning cannabis retail experience to the community of Napa," says Matt Morea, co-founder and COO. "We have built a unique and elevated customer experience, through our consistent stock of the best brands available, our connections to local growers, and our commitment to developing our staff, who are as passionate about our vision as we are."

With its generous benefits and commitment to work-life balance, Velvet cultivates a loyal staff of budtenders who act as consultants to help customers find products to suit their needs. This model secured Velvet's flagship store awards for both "Best Dispensary" and "Best CBD Store" from East Bay Times, and Velvet has also ranked first in California – second nationally – in Cannabis Business Times' "Best Cannabis Companies to Work For," since they opened their first location 3 years ago.

With Harvest reducing their west-coast presence, Velvet founders Matt Morea and Farid Harrison saw a unique opportunity to expand their unparalleled dispensary experience to the Napa region. They will take over the space at 2449 2nd Street in Napa on June 15, without a single day of closure for local shoppers, and remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Velvet Napa will have something for everyone, whether they are long-time cannabis enthusiasts or just beginning to explore. As at their other locations, they plan to offer senior and veteran discounts through Senior Sundays, Military Mondays and other year-round community happy hours. Explore their menu and get more details at https://velvetcannabis.com/napa/

