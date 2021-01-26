Velvet Eyewear: Learn How To Choose The Best Sunglasses For Your Face Shape

First, pull your hair back and look straight into the mirror so you can see your entire face. Next, use the lip liner to put dots on the mirror around your hairline, jawline, temples and chin. Now connect the dots and see what shape you just created.

If your face is narrow with a prominent chin, wide cheeks and forehead, then you have a Heart face shape.

A face with a proportional width and length and a broad forehead and jawline, is a square face shape.

If your face is as wide as it is long, and widest at the temples and cheekbones, you have a round face shape.

If your face is about twice as long as it is wide and it's more narrow at the jaw than the temples, then you have an oval face shape.

Keep in mind that your face shape is as individual as you are and no two people are exactly alike. Faces are often a combination of shapes and can fall in between or change a bit as you age or even as you lose or gain weight.

Choosing the right frames for your face is all about balance - so after determining your face shape, choose sunglass styles that balance your face. For example:

If your face shape is rounder, go for the square sunglasses.

If it's more of a square shape, go for the round sunglasses or at least round at the bottom of the frame.

If you have a heart face shape, then choose the styles that are rounded towards the bottom and almost the same width at both the top and the bottom of the frame.

For all our oval face shapes, you're in luck, because pretty much any frame style will suit you.

