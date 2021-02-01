Velvet Eyewear: The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Her

Light up her eyes and her heart. On the top of our list of Valentine's gifts & guaranteed to make her shine bright, is our Velvet "LOVE" Style Box - a beautiful curation of three sunglasses designed to fit her face shape. Oval, round, square, or heart face shapes, we have the perfect set of three sunglasses beautifully presented in our "Love" themed boxes.

The Heart "Love" Style Box (seen below) features three styles to suit a heart face shape. We have 10 variations, so be sure to check them all out to see which one will suit her best, or create your own with our Custom Style Box option.

A silky, smooth gift idea. These lightweight ENETIX Luxury Silk Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (Pack of 2) are oh-so luxurious. They keep skin hydrated, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and help prevent hair dryness, keeping it frizz and split end-free.

Women love a good fragrance - especially a variety of them! Help her discover her new favorite scent with this Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition set of four of Le Labo's most-loved fragrances in discovery sizes from its classic collection.

Sweep her off of her feet with these wonderfully fluffy Drifwoo cozy, stylish slippers.

Real roses that last a year - The Venus ET Fleur Le Mini™ Square arrangement features 9 stunning mini roses, set in the classic Parisian-hat box inspired square boxes. The Le Minis are ideal arrangements for elevating any small space, and serve as perfect gifts.

For the perfect selfie, video tutorial, TikTok, etc. - Sensyne 10" Ring Light with 50" Extendable Tripod

Homesick Love Candle will remind her of you & sweet red roses every time she lights it.

Make her mornings easier thanks to this Revlon one-step hair dryer. This unique round brush cuts drying time in half while also giving her salon-worthy hair, creating both volume & shiny smooth locks all at once.

Crafted from soft vegan leather, this Mark & Graham Dual Travel Organizer features a zippered pocket on top for cosmetics and toiletries and a bottom compartment for jewelry. Add a foil debossed monogram for a personal touch.

A go-to palette for any occasion, the Lawless The One Eyeshadow Palette has 18 gorgeous shades in a variety of finishes ranging from staple neutrals to bold pops of color.

Velvet (sun) glasses make for a fashionable & thoughtful gift. They are year-round accessories, they'll protect her precious eyes and she'll think of you every time she wears them. 100% Female, 100% UV Protection since 1999.

The best gifts are the ones that are a combination of fun, thoughtful, unique and useful. Make your special someone feel the love on February 14th and beyond.

Happy Valentine's Day! XO

Love,

Velvet

