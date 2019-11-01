Velvet Guild: New Serial Novel by Iowa Author for the 50 Shades of Grey Curious

WAUKEE, Iowa, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to read something naughty? Ninya announced the debut of Velvet Guild, a new serial novel, that is published monthly. Episode one is available now here: https://ninya.us/buy-velvet-guild/

Desperate times…call for sexy solutions.

Velvet Guild Cover

Aimee is panicking, feeling like a middle-aged failure, barely scraping by, raising a teenager alone. She is also a submissive who yearns to be dominated in the bedroom.

As she scans the help wanted ads, she overhears a table of sexually frustrated housewives complaining about their perfect lives.

Could she introduce these women to the BDSM lifestyle through a house party format? Instead of game night, it could be blindfolds and bite marks.

After all, sex sells, and they have the money to pay.

Velvet Guild is perfect for erotic romance readers who are BDSM curious, with just the right amount of bondage, and domination but none of the humiliation.

Velvet Guild is a novel broken into episodes released the first of every month. Each episode is approximately 60 pages/12,000 words and can be read in an hour like your favorite TV show. It will become your guilty pleasure.

About the Author. Ninya lives in Waukee, Iowa with an incredibly artistic and brilliant 14 year old who mocks her daily for her lack of style and who can draw on their eyebrows with the confidence of a drag queen. Currently a lunch lady, she's finally pursuing her dream to be an author, hoping to someday land on the New York Times Bestseller List, a promise she made to her mom before her death. She has been called muppety, absurdly optimistic, and the biggest dork of all time. She agrees with all three assessments. She is publishing using her first name only in the hopes that one day it is so recognizable that it can be pronounced correctly the first time. Her midlife crisis blog can be found here: https://ninya.us/journal/

