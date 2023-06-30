VemoHerb Emphasizes the Cumulative Effect of Supplements

News provided by

VemoHerb

30 Jun, 2023, 09:04 ET

Even With Standardized Dosages and Consistent Intake, Supplements Still Need Time to Have Their Full Effect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was the famous Greek physician Hippocrates who said, "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." The advice is well told, and it's lasted for centuries. But treating food as bodily medicine isn't a one-time occurrence. A healthy diet requires consistent intake of quality food choices. It's a principle that applies to supplements, too. In fact, it's a core philosophy of the Bulgarian nutraceutical supplement brand VemoHerb."

"We take Hippocrates' wisdom to heart," says co-owner Vasil Zlatev, "We approach vitamins and herbal supplements with the same wisdom that has come from the garden for centuries. We are moving health forward by going back to nature."

VemoHerb is known for its high-quality line of herbal supplements. These come from wild-grown herbs that are turned into a limited number of elite supplements through an intensive production process. This utilizes in-house lab analysis, know-how technology, and strict standardization to create natural, vegan supplements that are consistent with every dose. But Zlatev emphasizes that consistency in dosage isn't enough on its own.

"Herbal supplements don't work on their own. You need to work with them, too. Supplements aren't like taking a pain killer. They act slowly. Their impact is cumulative. You need to give your supplements time to have their full effect. That's why consistent intake is critical."

Zlatev adds that VemoHerb customers (and anyone who uses dietary supplements) should also enhance their effect through a healthy lifestyle. Eating well, exercising often, getting plenty of rest, tending to mental health — these aren't just individually important activities. They collectively contribute to a healthy body over time.

Individuals can use supplements to crush their workouts, preserve prostate health, manage menopause, boost their immune system, or simply cultivate a stronger overall degree of health for their bodies. Whatever the case may be, though, it's important to find high-quality supplements and then take them in the correct doses, at the right times of day, over a long period. Only through this process of cumulative nutritional support is it possible to unlock the full benefits that nutraceutical supplementation can have on a person's health.

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.us.

Contact:
Deyana Zdravkova
International Marketing & Sales Services
Vemo 99 LTD
88 Rozhen Blvd, 1271 Sofia, Bulgaria;
Phone: +359 2 931 66 21
[email protected]

SOURCE VemoHerb

Also from this source

VemoHerb's Tribulus Terrestris Reignites the Libido

The Bulgarian Brand Setting the Gold Standard for Supplements

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.