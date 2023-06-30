VemoHerb Emphasizes the Cumulative Effect of Supplements

Even With Standardized Dosages and Consistent Intake, Supplements Still Need Time to Have Their Full Effect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was the famous Greek physician Hippocrates who said , "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." The advice is well told, and it's lasted for centuries. But treating food as bodily medicine isn't a one-time occurrence. A healthy diet requires consistent intake of quality food choices. It's a principle that applies to supplements, too. In fact, it's a core philosophy of the Bulgarian nutraceutical supplement brand VemoHerb."

"We take Hippocrates' wisdom to heart," says co-owner Vasil Zlatev, "We approach vitamins and herbal supplements with the same wisdom that has come from the garden for centuries. We are moving health forward by going back to nature."

VemoHerb is known for its high-quality line of herbal supplements. These come from wild-grown herbs that are turned into a limited number of elite supplements through an intensive production process. This utilizes in-house lab analysis, know-how technology, and strict standardization to create natural, vegan supplements that are consistent with every dose. But Zlatev emphasizes that consistency in dosage isn't enough on its own.

"Herbal supplements don't work on their own. You need to work with them, too. Supplements aren't like taking a pain killer. They act slowly. Their impact is cumulative. You need to give your supplements time to have their full effect. That's why consistent intake is critical."

Zlatev adds that VemoHerb customers (and anyone who uses dietary supplements) should also enhance their effect through a healthy lifestyle. Eating well, exercising often, getting plenty of rest, tending to mental health — these aren't just individually important activities. They collectively contribute to a healthy body over time.

Individuals can use supplements to crush their workouts, preserve prostate health, manage menopause, boost their immune system, or simply cultivate a stronger overall degree of health for their bodies. Whatever the case may be, though, it's important to find high-quality supplements and then take them in the correct doses, at the right times of day, over a long period. Only through this process of cumulative nutritional support is it possible to unlock the full benefits that nutraceutical supplementation can have on a person's health.

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.us .

