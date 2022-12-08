VemoHerb Enhances Health with the "Pharmacy of the Garden"

The Reputable Bulgarian Health and Wellness Brand's Supplements Look to the Botanical Wisdom of Past Centuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VemoHerb is a supplement brand that has its sights fixed on the most important aspect of health and nutrition: nature. The venerable Bulgarian enterprise has spent decades developing a series of supplements with a reputation for being elite products that come in clean, high, and effective concentrations. This is due to multiple factors, including an emphasis on transparent labels and a closed-loop production process. Perhaps the most important aspect of VemoHerb's sustained success in the health and wellness world comes from its commitment to using high-quality, wild-grown herbs.

"We lean on the wisdom of centuries ," says company co-owner Vasil Zlatev, "Our emphasis is on the garden. Every plant has its value." The executive adds that the message with VemoHerb products is that the body doesn't need extreme outside intervention. It already has what it needs to stay in shape over time. Instead, those who wish to live healthy lives should look for natural, nutritional ways to support their health — a kind of support that is often found right in the garden.

"We're often so focused on our busy lives that we rarely think about the pharmacy right in our own gardens," says Zlatev, "Hippocrates is the one who said, 'Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.' We need to return to this focus on naturally grown botanical foods and supplements as a way to restore and maintain a healthy lifestyle."

This natural, plant-based approach to supplementation and nutrition lends itself to Zlatev's home country of Bulgaria. Located in the mountainous region of the Balkans, the country is known for its unique herb-growing climate. It is the home to more than 4,100 higher plants and herbs, including hundreds of remedial items, such as the world-renowned Bulgarian Tribulus Terrestris .

VemoHerb taps into this smorgasbord of healing glory. It strictly harvests wild-grown herbs due to their increased potency compared to cultivated alternatives. These are produced in their own lab facilities, creating a clean, high-concentration product that taps into a source of health that is as ancient as it is relevant: the pharmacy of the garden.

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com .

Media Contact:

Deyana Zdravkova

International Marketing & Sales Services

Vemo 99 LTD

88 Rozhen Blvd, 1271 Sofia, Bulgaria;

Phone: +359 2 931 66 21

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE VemoHerb