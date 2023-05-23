VemoHerb Gets the Most Out of Every Supplement

News provided by

VemoHerb

23 May, 2023, 08:43 ET

Every VemoHerb Product Is Developed to Perfection Using Highly Concentrated Standardization

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VemoHerb has spent decades establishing a brand that creates products to support a healthy lifestyle. Since before the turn of the century, the company's founding team has invested years into development and research not only to create the company's supplements but an innovative and elite manufacturing method. This ensured VemoHerb supplements are the most consistently effective herbally-based dietary supplements on the international market.

The path that VemoHerb took to dominate such a massive international marketplace focused on two closely related things: standardization and concentration.

The original vision for the company was to develop standardized herbal extracts from rare Bulgarian plants. "Our team wanted to make use of the broad diversity of domestic herbs and plants in Bulgaria," explains company co-owner Vasil Zlatev. "We wanted to transform them into convenient nutritional supplements for a global market. Since Bulgaria enjoys a plentiful variety of herbs, it turned out to be a very successful concept."

There are over 4100 higher plants in the herb-rich geography of the company's mountainous home region. These wild-grown herbs became the starting point for VemoHerb's impressive production process.

Once harvested, the brand brings these herbs in-house, where they are analyzed to ensure there are no unwanted substances present. From there, a number of extraction techniques are used based on the company's uniquely developed technology. This multi-step process guarantees that the highest content of active ingredients ends up in the final product. It also ensures that each batch of product is pure with no unnecessary substances present that could tamper with its benefits to the body.

As an example, the brand's flagship Bulgarian Tribulus Terrestris supplement is the most potent and genuine version of the product on the modern market. It is standardized at 60% furostanol saponins determined as protodioscin (i.e., it is highly concentrated) making it the purest, cleanest, and most effective Bulgarian Tribulus Terrestris supplement available.

The result of this impeccable process is a portfolio of highly standardized products that aren't just consistent. They possess some of the most concentrated and potent extracts in the world. This means customers can benefit from smaller doses of clean supplements and don't need to take half a dozen horse pills at every meal to get their benefits.

"At VemoHerb, our goal is to offer premium quality supplements for everyone," says Zlatev. "Our production process and close adherence to standardization and concentration make that possible with every single dose."

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com.

Media Contact:

Deyana Zdravkova
International Marketing & Sales Services
Vemo 99 LTD
88 Rozhen Blvd, 1271 Sofia, Bulgaria;
Phone: +359 2 931 66 21
[email protected]

SOURCE VemoHerb

Also from this source

The Bulgarian Brand Setting the Gold Standard for Supplements

Why Every Step of the Supplement Manufacturing Process Matters

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.