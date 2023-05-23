VemoHerb Gets the Most Out of Every Supplement

Every VemoHerb Product Is Developed to Perfection Using Highly Concentrated Standardization

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VemoHerb has spent decades establishing a brand that creates products to support a healthy lifestyle. Since before the turn of the century, the company's founding team has invested years into development and research not only to create the company's supplements but an innovative and elite manufacturing method. This ensured VemoHerb supplements are the most consistently effective herbally-based dietary supplements on the international market.

The path that VemoHerb took to dominate such a massive international marketplace focused on two closely related things: standardization and concentration.

The original vision for the company was to develop standardized herbal extracts from rare Bulgarian plants. "Our team wanted to make use of the broad diversity of domestic herbs and plants in Bulgaria," explains company co-owner Vasil Zlatev. "We wanted to transform them into convenient nutritional supplements for a global market. Since Bulgaria enjoys a plentiful variety of herbs, it turned out to be a very successful concept."

There are over 4100 higher plants in the herb-rich geography of the company's mountainous home region. These wild-grown herbs became the starting point for VemoHerb's impressive production process.

Once harvested, the brand brings these herbs in-house, where they are analyzed to ensure there are no unwanted substances present. From there, a number of extraction techniques are used based on the company's uniquely developed technology. This multi-step process guarantees that the highest content of active ingredients ends up in the final product. It also ensures that each batch of product is pure with no unnecessary substances present that could tamper with its benefits to the body.

As an example, the brand's flagship Bulgarian Tribulus Terrestris supplement is the most potent and genuine version of the product on the modern market. It is standardized at 60% furostanol saponins determined as protodioscin (i.e., it is highly concentrated) making it the purest, cleanest, and most effective Bulgarian Tribulus Terrestris supplement available.

The result of this impeccable process is a portfolio of highly standardized products that aren't just consistent. They possess some of the most concentrated and potent extracts in the world. This means customers can benefit from smaller doses of clean supplements and don't need to take half a dozen horse pills at every meal to get their benefits.

"At VemoHerb, our goal is to offer premium quality supplements for everyone," says Zlatev. "Our production process and close adherence to standardization and concentration make that possible with every single dose."

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com .

Media Contact:

Deyana Zdravkova

International Marketing & Sales Services

Vemo 99 LTD

88 Rozhen Blvd, 1271 Sofia, Bulgaria;

Phone: +359 2 931 66 21

[email protected]

SOURCE VemoHerb